Video: Snowy Monday night (12-23-24)

- The Weather Network
Snow threatens Monday commute across southern Ontario
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
- FTW Outdoors
Footage of strikingly 'awesome' grizzly bear inspires witty reaction
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
- The Canadian Press
Second mudslide victim's body found as more high winds strike B.C. coast
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario will get an Alberta Clipper before Christmas
A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- The Weather Network
Hulking storms surround Canada on the winter solstice
Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter
- CBC
Parade of storms set to hit B.C.'s coast this week
As Christmas travel kicks into high gear, several storms are forecast to hit B.C.'s entire coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday evening about the coming parade of storms that will reach as far north as Prince Rupert, B.C..The bad weather is set to start Monday morning with strong winds on the central and north sections of the coast, and reach the South Coast by Monday afternoon. The winds will intens
- Prevention
A Mysterious Lifeform Has Emerged From the Bottom of a Lake That Should Be Entirely Frozen
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
- CNN
Trump’s energy strategy is ‘drill baby drill.’ It’s going to be much harder than that
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
- The Weather Network
Intensifying winter storm, heavy snow continues to impact Atlantic Canada
A significant pre-Christmas storm is impacting weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces
- CNN Business
Trump wants to scrap Biden’s ban on a chunk of natural gas exports. It won’t help America’s top buyer much
Donald Trump is set to overturn a ban on some US exports of liquefied natural gas in a move that may worsen the climate crisis. As for the biggest buyer of American LNG, Europe, it will have to wait till after the end of the decade to see the benefit.
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm guarantees a white Christmas for those hit in Atlantic Canada
Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.
- CNN
Winter weather could put a damper on holiday travel
As Christmas approaches and an expected record number of people across the country set off on their journeys, they may encounter travel trouble as winter storms threaten delays.
- CBC
More deer killed by hunters in N.B. than any year since 1997
Deer hunters in the province are bringing more venison to put on the table this year. They took 11,780 deer in New Brunswick this fall — a 31 per cent increase since last year, and the largest number of deer harvested in the province since 1997. "We were expecting an increase in harvest," said Joe Kennedy, a provincial deer biologist, in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton."We've been tracking an increase in the population for the last 10 years really, and we were expecting about an
- USA TODAY
Are we seeing fewer white Christmases due to climate change?
Winter has been the fastest-warming season for most of the U.S. since 1970, increasing the likelihood of winter precipitation falling as rain rather than snow.
- The Weather Network - Video
Impactful winter storm barrels through Atlantic Canada
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain are battering parts of Atlantic Canada right before the holidays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
- The Weather Network
East Coast braces for significant storm with up to 30 cm of snow
A significant pre-Christmas storm will snarl weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces
- Reuters Videos
Volunteers battle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast
STORY: ::Near Anapa, Russia::Volunteers struggle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast after a storm damaged two tankers "It was only when we arrived here that we understood how serious the scale of damage is. We are now removing the top layer, but there are a lot of small oil flecks. How to remove those later is unclear, I don't imagine it is possible yet."::December 21, 2024The disaster will have a long-term consequences to the nature of the region as the oil penetrates the top soil layers, volunteers told Reuters.The Kerch Strait separates southern Russia from Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and is a route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products. One of the vessels split in half, and a crew member was killed, while the other ran aground. The two ships were carrying some 9,200 metric tons (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total, of which 40% is estimated to have leaked into the sea. President Vladimir Putin has called the incident an ecological disaster.The area provides an important habitat for seabirds and dolphins. Among the worst hit locations is Anapa, a popular tourist resort that is known for its golden, sandy beaches.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Significant storm plasters East Coast with 20+ cm of snow
A high-impact winter storm snarled travel throughout Atlantic Canada overnight Friday and into Saturday
- The Weather Network
Snowy Maritimes system threatens Christmas travel troubles
Travel in the Maritimes will be dicey on Christmas Eve thanks to an Alberta clipper sweeping across the region
- Rolling Stone
Trump EPA Pick Lee Zeldin Is Fossil Fuel’s Inside Man
He’s not a household name, but he’s a threat to the planet