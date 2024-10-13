Video: SpaceX rocket booster makes successful landing as it is caught by ‘chopsticks’

This is the moment Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship, the rocket it hopes will allow it to carry humanity throughout the solar system, made a successful launch on Sunday (13 October).

SpaceX used mechanical arms it refers to as “chopsticks” to catch its booster on the launchpad with the hope of reusing it.

SpaceX and its chief executive Musk hope that it will one day carry humanity to the Moon and Mars.

Towering almost 400 feet, the empty Starship blasted off at sunrise from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border.