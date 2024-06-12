Video: Storms later Thursday, hot next week (6-11-24)

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network - Video
Brace for Thursday: Ontario's severe weather breakdown
Get the latest storm threat details as a strong cold front slices across Ontario with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- Global News
Earthquake study suggests the 'big one' could be much worse than expected
Those living in the Pacific Northwest have been warned about the so-called 'big one' for decades. It's a super earthquake that would wreak havoc on coastal communities. It's unclear when the quake might hit, but as Richard Zussman reports, new research provides a much clearer picture of how big it could be.
- The Weather Network
Summer takes a vacation as gloomy chill, snow descend on B.C.
The heat may have been nice while it lasted, but we’re back into a below-seasonal pattern along the West Coast
- The Weather Network
Severe storms to bring large hail and strong winds to parts of Alberta
Thunderstorm threat bubbles up over Alberta on Tuesday before moving into Saskatchewan, with the threat for large hail and damaging winds
- CBC
Ontario plastics plant facing government orders to reduce toxic emissions will shut down permanently
A plastics plant in southwestern Ontario that was ordered by the province and federal government to reduce emissions of the cancer-causing chemical benzene now says it will permanently close by June 2026. The Sarnia facility, which employs about 80 people directly, has been shut down since late April, after members of nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation said they went to hospital and were treated for illnesses related to benzene exposure.Orders from the provincial government drastically reduced the
- FTW Outdoors
‘Insane’ black bear fight caught on video in Yukon wilderness
“The speed and power is mind-blowing. You can see some of the blows delivered knock each other off their feet."
- CBC
Deer attack kills dog, sends woman to hospital in West Kelowna
A deer defending its fawn killed a dog and sent a woman to hospital in West Kelowna, conservation officers say.It happened around 5:30 p.m. PT Monday near the Westgate Mobile Home Park.According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, a woman was walking her two Chihuahuas on a leash in the area when they were attacked by a doe.One of the dogs was trampled and killed and the woman was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.In an emailed statement, the conservation officer servic
- The Canadian Press
Rare white grizzly bear Nakoda and her cubs die in separate crashes in B.C. park
FIELD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Parks Canada staff who spent hundreds of hours tracking a rare white grizzly bear known as Nakoda had recently celebrated her emergence from hibernation with two new cubs in British Columbia's Yoho National Park, said parks wildlife management specialist Saudi Stevens.
- Bloomberg
Pipeline Brawl Rattles Industry Desperate to Build
(Bloomberg) -- A series of legal battles in Louisiana has slowed construction of pipeline projects worth more than $2 billion in the state. Yet the litigation wasn’t from environmentalists: It was spearheaded by one of the biggest natural gas pipeline operators in the US.Most Read from BloombergHunter Biden Convicted of Gun Charges by Jury in DelawareApple Hits Record After Introducing ‘AI for the Rest of Us’Dozens of CVS Generic Drug Recalls Expose Link to Tainted FactoriesPimco Warns of More R
- LA Times
String of earthquakes rattles L.A.: Are they telling us something bigger?
Having half a dozen earthquakes with a magnitude 2.5 or greater strike in a single week is not a common occurrence in Southern California.
- The Canadian Press
New pipe arrives for water-restricted Calgarians; full service still days away
CALGARY — A new section of water pipe was set to arrive in Calgary on Tuesday, as the city’s mayor urged residents to stay the course, conserve and keep the taps from running dry.
- BBC
Helicopter drops rocks to boost tarn wetlands
Conservationists have used a helicopter to protect a remote Lake District beauty spot.
- United Press International
Kansas zoo evacuated amid attempted bear escape
A Kansas zoo was temporarily evacuated when a Syrian brown bear "apparently decided zoo life had become unbearable" and attempted to tunnel out of her enclosure.
- CBC
Calgary's water supply still at risk as crews continue water main repairs
Repairs continued Monday on a water main break in northwest Calgary that is still threatening the city's water supply and has triggered outdoor water restrictions.But it will still take days to fix the 50-year-old piece of infrastructure that supplies approximately 60 per cent of the city — and the risk of running out of water remains a real threat, according to Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek."It may be a situation where you turn on the tap and nothing comes out," she said Monday on CBC's Calgary Ey
- CBC
Number of dead fish found in Cardigan River now tops 300
After searching 800 meters of river over the past few days, provincial officials say the total number of dead fish in P.E.I.'s Cardigan River now sits at over 300.The cause of the fish kill in the eastern Prince Edward Island river is still uncertain, the province said.According to a statement from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, the dead species include brook trout, rainbow trout, juvenile salmon and stickleback.The fish were found near the 48 Road in Cardigan, accordi
- The Weather Network - Video
Could the Stanley Cup finals be interrupted by a hurricane?
As the Stanley Cup finals push well into June, what's the risk of a hurricane impacting the series? Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- USA TODAY
About 2 feet of rain possible as hurricane forecasters watch system drenching Florida
A weather system now drenching much of Florida with heavy rain and thunderstorms is associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.
- BBC
Beaver sightings confirmed in city
There are estimated to be about 1,000 wild beavers in England following a 16th-Century extinction.
- The Canadian Press
Fire at Thailand's famous Chatuchak Weekend Market kills hundreds of caged animals
BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of caged animals died Tuesday after a fire struck Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the most famous markets in Thailand’s capital.
- CNN
Water frost detected on Mars volcanoes in ‘unexpected’ first
Using cameras fitted on probes orbiting Mars, researchers have observed morning frost forming inside the calderas of the planet’s volcanoes for the first time.