Video: Stormy start to Saturday in Mass.
David Williams has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
David Williams has a look at the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Beryl moved over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday after battering the resort town of Tulum and prepared to reemerge in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting Texas officials to urge coastal residents to prepare as the storm headed their way.
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
Forceful Hurricane Beryl is now expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this week, continuing its westward trek in the Caribbean Sea and heading towards the Gulf of Mexico
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
Some processes that support fusion energy fuel climate change and may harm the environment.
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials in a Northern California community cancelled an annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration as an estimated 26,000 residents remained displaced by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of firefighters toiled under extreme heat to keep flames from reaching more homes.
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain