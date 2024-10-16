Video: Some sun on chilly day
Meteorologist Jacqueline Thomas says there will be some sun on a chilly day.
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
How shoe brand P448 became an unlikely ally in the battle to tackle invasive species.
Water levels could be as much as 2 feet higher than normal.
The City of Charlottetown is reminding people to remove water-powered sump pumps from their homes.The city cautioned against using the pumps a few years ago, but officials said many are still in use. Joshua McInnis, manager of Charlottetown's water and sewer utility, said the city wants residents to remove the pumps as soon as possible because they draw water from the city's supply."Typically, it's a two-to-one ratio with these pumps. Some of them are a little bit different, but it'll use a litr
The Nova Scotia government is preparing to move an iconic strip of coastal road that has been repeatedly battered by storm surge, marking the latest example of a need to modify public infrastructure to mitigate the effects of climate change.Lawrencetown Road, also known as Highway 207, slopes down from a headland just west of Lawrencetown Beach and comes within a few metres of the high-tide line. The headland, known by locals as "the point," creates a surf break that Vic Ruzgys describes as "the
A major pattern change across Canada will bring a few 'firsts' for the season as we slip from fall into winter.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the owners of a dog who was saved after being left tied to a pole in neck-deep water in the path of Hurricane Milton have been identified and will face animal cruelty charges.
NEW YORK (AP) — Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.
Cold, northerly winds over the warm lakes will stir up the potential for lake-effect rain and snow this week, the first flakes of the season for areas that see it
It's a sign of the time. Cold northerly wind, warm lakes and lake-effect rain and snow potential. The first of the season. Meteorologist Nadine Powell shows us the potential.
Hurricane categories no longer captures all of the hazards a storm poses to residents. Is there a better way to measure these storms?
Found on Land Up in Newfoundland, scientists and locals are perplexed by the sudden appearance of bizarre blobs that keep washing up on the beach. "I’ve lived here for 67 years and I’ve never seen anything like this, never," recounted Dave McGrath in an interview with The Guardian about the "hundreds" of strange objects that […]
Beautiful beaches. Majestic mountains. Hollywood. One more thing Southern California is known for: earthquakes.
ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties hard hit by Hurricane Milton are returning to a semblance of normalcy, with power restored to most areas on Monday, gas stations reopening and students preparing to return to school.
Hurricane center forecasters are watching another potential tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic this week. There's a 60 percent chance of it becoming a named system in about a week, forecasters say.
Plus, another potential system off the coast of Central America.
Top weather news for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Forecasters are tracking Invest 94L and a disturbance in the Caribbean while snow threatens Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Tennessee and North Carolina.
The calendar says fall, but that doesn't stop Mother Nature from sending snow onto the roads across Canada. The first time it occurs in the season can often catch many drivers by surprise
Ohio Task Force 1 returned to its headquarters in Vandalia on Monday after helping with both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton relief in Florida.
