Video: Some sun, possible thunderstorm

Severe thunderstorms threaten southern Ontario into the weekend
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl slams into Mexico’s coast after killing 11 across the Caribbean
TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared ashore on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula near the resort town of Tulum early Friday, whipping trees and knocking out power after leaving a trail of destruction that killed at least 11 people across the Caribbean.
- The Weather Network
Swarm of quakes strike off the B.C. coast; no tsunami threat
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
- The Weather Network
Thunderstorm, heavy rain risk bubbles up in Ontario. Forecast details, here
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
- The Weather Network
Scorching July heat, first 40°C day makes its way to Canada
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
- The Weather Network
Hurricane Beryl makes second landfall in Mexico, third in sight this weekend
The storm continues chugging through the Caribbean toward landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten Ontario's Friday plans
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network
Will Death Valley flirt with a world record next week? It's on the table
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
- CNN
A ‘potentially historic’ heat wave intensifies along the West Coast, with no relief expected for days
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
- Business Insider
Dangerous feral hogs that destroy lawns and eat plastic are growing across the US, and states can't kill them fast enough
The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issues multiple warnings as B.C. braces for weekend heat
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
- Reuters Videos
Beryl's waves flood Grand Cayman condo complex
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
- The Conversation
Fusion power could transform how we get our energy — and worsen problems it’s intended to solve
Some processes that support fusion energy fuel climate change and may harm the environment.
- The Canadian Press
To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.
- The Canadian Press
Orphan B.C. orca calf unseen since May 10 despite family sightings: researchers
VICTORIA — A whale research group that was involved in efforts to rescue an orphaned orca calf from a Vancouver Island lagoon says she has not been seen since May 10, despite multiple recent sightings of her family members.
- The Weather Network
Stuck in your car during a tornado? Here’s what you should do
There aren’t many good places to find yourself during a tornado, but a car is one of the worst options
- The Canadian Press
California city cancels July Fourth fireworks as firefighters battle flames amid hot weather
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Officials in a Northern California community cancelled an annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration as an estimated 26,000 residents remained displaced by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of firefighters toiled under extreme heat to keep flames from reaching more homes.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, takes aim at Cayman Islands
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, takes aim at Cayman Islands
- CBC
Zebras adjusting to life in Moncton zoo after being seized in Saskatchewan
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain