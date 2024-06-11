Video: Sun, spotty showers

Sky News

Last month was the UK's hottest May on record, as higher temperatures during the night and warm weather in Scotland pushed up the temperature to about one degree above average. "It seems like we're one to three degrees below normal for this time of year," David Schultz, a professor of Synoptic Meteorology at The University of Manchester, told Sky News. The temperatures across the UK on Sunday were between 10C and 17C from midday, according to the Met Office.