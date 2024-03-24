Video: Sun, Then Showers
Sun, Then Showers - Mike Haddad
Toronto police say a 9-year-old child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at around 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash, when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child throug
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyMany things have been said about Stormy Daniels. A funny, sassy, strong woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who grew up barely surviving in poverty in an already poor city, the Daniels we see in the new documentary Stormy cusses unapologetically, makes jokes, and is clearly a survivor. There is a defiance in the way that she carries herself that makes her compulsively charming. She is not a victim, and it shows.Stormy, released this past week on Peacoc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not informed about the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis before the news was made public, according to a new report in The Sunday Times
Italy’s one-euro-home sales have attracted interest in recent few years, but towns like Patrica, located south of Rome, have struggled to offload their empty homes.
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta weighs in on the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. Doctors found the cancer after a “major abdominal surgery,” according to a statement released by Kensington Palace.
Katie*, 41, had been with her husband for 12 years when she had an affair. Here she explains how it changed the course of her life...
The former runway model divorced Brady in 2022, spurring speculation.
Snopes looked for the facts about a young girl who had purportedly once been abandoned in a vacant house in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.
For days, Donald Trump’s fury over the requirement to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bond money by Monday has been bubbling behind the scenes and through a steady stream of social media posts.
Following the royal mum-of-three’s announcement she is battling cancer, Prince Harry is said to be “devastated” at the news.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, aghast at Donald Trump’s candidacy and the direction of her party, won’t rule out bolting the GOP.
Commentary as expressed by readers of The Fresno Bee.
The Australian actor's memoir is set to be released in April. She has claimed it will feature a chapter on a so-far unnamed fellow star's behavior.
We've long become accustomed to JD hitting tape-measure drives, which is what made this swing so startling.
Ukraine's withdrawal under heavy fire in the battle of Avdiivka should be a wake-up call for the US Army, an officer argued.
Courtesy of Hayden Gain via GoFundMeA 16-year-old girl who was left comatose after a horrific altercation with a classmate, is breathing on her own, according to her family.Kaylee Gain’s latest health update was posted on Friday to a GoFundMe page which was started by Hayden Gain on behalf of Clinton Gain.“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU,” the post said. “We are truly blessed by the outpo
The estate refuses to pay Katherine Jackson's legal bills, as they say she's already been paid millions, and Bigi objects to covering her expenses
The 'Masked Singer' host says her husband has done this one thing every week, without fail, for 10 years
Judge Juan Merchan is holding a pre-trial hearing Monday to discuss the discovery issues that led to the delay of the trial on charges brought by the Manhattan DA
“Shark Tank” host and investor Kevin O’Leary slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) attempts to seize assets from former President Trump in relation to his recent civil fraud trial Friday. “Property rights are mentioned 37 times in the Constitution. Due process — very important. Why steal someone’s assets in 27 days? Why not…