Video: Sunny and breezy as high fire danger continues
Matt Hoenig times out when we could see some much-needed rain.
A rapidly intensifying storm will threaten some hazardous conditions across B.C. through the first half of the week
Some areas have already seen more than 500 mm of rain in the past 24 hours
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
More than 40 million people are under red flag warnings across eight states as the fire danger remains elevated in the Northeast. Winds may gust up to 35 mph with relative humidity levels as low as 15% to 30% in the region. While Sunday brings a slight improvement in fire weather conditions, the overall fire risk will continue into next week across much of the Northeast.
Following a devastating weather week in the Philippines, another super storm is headed towards the rain ravaged island
The grolar bear, also known as the pizzly bear, is a hybrid animal that's the result of crossbreeding between a polar bear and a grizzly bear, two species typically separated by geography and habitat.
Alberta’s ability to manage its water was put to the test as the province stared down a potentially devastating drought. The CBC’s Joel Dryden explains what happened with the province’s “unprecedented” water sharing agreements, and talks to experts about how this model might play out in future droughts.
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
After producing feet of rain over countries in Central America, moisture associated with the remnants of Sara are expected to stream northward, increasing the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mid-week along the Gulf Coast. The moisture is forecast to combine with a significant frontal boundary pushing through the country.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Good or bad, the United Nations climate negotiations process itself became the focus of the international talks that aim to curb warming from coal, oil and natural gas.
The biggest price drops between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 were in North Bay and Sudbury, Ont.
The storm is expected to sweep across Honduras and Belize on Saturday, unleashing up to 35 inches of rain in some areas over the next several days.
A super typhoon barreled toward the Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, as more than half a million people sought shelter from the latest in a string of powerful storms to threaten the country.
Patchy frost is possible early Sunday morning.
A strong low is expected to develop over the pacific and impact British Columbia Tuesday into Wednesday. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Hotel Lac Carling — a major tourist attraction in the Laurentians — was engulfed in flames overnight Friday.Built in the 1990s, the hotel in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., was renovated about a decade ago, costing millions of dollars. It has about 100 rooms and several facilities, including a spa and a golf course.Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold said about half of the hotel was destroyed in the fire.No injuries have been reported, he said.The fire started around 9 p.m. Friday, when many g
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara started moving slightly faster Saturday after it stalled over Honduras, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation, swelling rivers and trapping some people at home.
From rain to freezing rain to snow, some regions across the Prairies are seeing all 3 types of precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A Colorado low will sweep across Manitoba on Saturday, bringing snow to parts of western Manitoba and rain to the Red River Valley and into eastern Manitoba. Sunday brings a clearing sky, but gusty northwest winds.
A powerful typhoon wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it cut across the northern Philippines on Sunday in the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month. Typhoon Man-yi slammed into the eastern island province of Catanduanes on Saturday night with sustained winds of up to 195 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph). There were no immediate reports of casualties from the typhoon, which was forecast to blow northwestward on Sunday across northern Luzon, the archipelago's most populous region.