Video: Sunny and mostly dry

- CNN
A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland. Then came something inexplicable
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
- The Weather Network
Aurora alert: lights may sparkle over Canada Thursday night
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
- USA TODAY
50,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish fiery Tesla crash on California highway
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
- The Canadian Press
An earthquake shakes the Los Angeles area as wildfires rage nearby
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
- The Weather Network - Video
A stalled low will bring unsettled conditions and contrasting temperatures to the west
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest forecast
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Gordon, Francine remnants, and another storm brewing
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
- CBC
401 black bears have been killed by wildlife officers in N.W.T. since 2021
Mary Adele Chocolate is still a bit rattled after seeing a family of bears getting into the garbage outside her home in Gamèti, N.W.T., a little over a week ago."I know bears can do anything, you know, they can break the window, they can break the door, or they can do anything, if they're hungry," she said."And I'm scared of that. I have children and our grandchildren here all the time."Chocolate said there were three bears seen around Gamèti that day, and she says that wildlife officers ended u
- Canadian Press Videos
The birth of a spectacled bear brings joy to a farming community that protects them in Peru
A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built in a community where bears are protected in a dry forest area of Peru. The bear cub, which has not yet been named, was discovered by park rangers from the rural community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, who noticed that the mother bear, Lola, was not leaving her den. The spectacled bear, a vulnerable species native to the South American Andes, is known worldwide thanks to Paddington Bear, a children's storybook character created in 1958 by British writer Michael Bond.
- The Canadian Press
Four-day rescue operation freed a humpback whale off northern B.C.: DFO
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess.
- People
'Stout' Snake Gets Collected for Nature Survey. Then It Vomits Up Two More Snakes — One Living!
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
- Fox Weather
Could La Nina arrive too late to have much influence on hurricane season?
La Niña is still running late, and when it does get here, may not stick around very long. And that could help at least limit one factor that was expected to enhance this year’s hurricane season.
- WMUR - Manchester
Submerged U-Haul truck discovered in Pemi River in Franklin; dive team to respond Monday
The truck was upside down near a boat ramp by the dam on the Pemigewasset River, officials said.
- PA Media: UK News
Landslide triggered by climate change ’caused Earth to vibrate for nine days’
Researchers suggest that the landslide was a result of a glacier at the foot of a mountain in Greenland thinning.
- Merced Sun-Star
Rain is on its way to Merced. Here’s when to expect showers and cooler temperatures
Merced hasn’t seen rain since April, according to the National Weather Service.
- United Press International
Researchers find promise in plants used by 'self-medicating' gorillas
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
- The Canadian Press
High Court rejects the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years
LONDON (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected plans for the United Kingdom’s first new coal mine in three decades, delivering a victory for climate groups who challenged the project's claim it would have zero impact on global emissions.
- The Canadian Press
Report finds 'no evidence' Hawaii officials prepared for devastating wildfire despite warnings
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's devastating wildfire on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was about to arrive.
- Euronews
Four dead and dozens stranded after torrential rain hits eastern Romania
Rescue services also rushed to save 95 people in the hard-hit eastern counties of Galati and Vaslui.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Francine expected to dissipate Friday; another tropical storm could form
Francine is expected to dissipate Friday but Tropical Depression Seven could become Tropical Storm Gordon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- Kansas City Star
How will the tropical remnants of Francine affect Kansas City’s weekend weather?
The storm hit Louisiana Wednesday as a Category 2 storm.