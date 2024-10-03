Video: Sunny next few days (10-2-24)

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Florida keeping an eye on Caribbean system that could become a storm this week
What to know.
- The Canadian Press
The Latest: Kirk becomes a hurricane as North Carolina reels from Helene
Desperate residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina lined up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s remnants deluged the region. Emergency workers toiled around the clock to clear roads, restore power and phone service, and reach people stranded by the storm, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.
- USA TODAY
Montana rancher gets 6 months in prison for creating hybrid sheep for captive hunting
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
- USA TODAY
Fat Bear Week takes gruesome turn as adult male bear fatally attacks another bear; bracket reveal postponed
The Fat Bear Week 2024 bracket reveal was postponed after a male bear attacked and killed a female bear at Brooks River in Alaska Monday.
- The Weather Network - Video
October Outlook: Above-seasonal temperatures expected across Canada
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the forecast for October, predicting above seasonal temperatures across much of Canada, while cold air shots will affect Ontario and Quebec. British Columbia is expected to receive above-seasonal precipitation, and Atlantic Canada may be impacted by tropical remnants.
- The Weather Network
October outlook: Summer slowly fades, but consistent cold is delayed
Will October see the country fall back into a cooler pattern across Canada as we progress through the autumn? Or, will we see the recent trend of warmer-than-usual temperatures continue? We have the details on what you can expect during the upcoming month.
- The Weather Network
Solar max is nearly here! Here’s how and where to see the Northern Lights
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
- The Weather Network
Look up! Auroras may spark across Canada Thursday and Friday nights
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
- People
With John Amos' Death, the 'Last' of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” Cast 'Has Passed,' Notes Ed Asner's Son
The actor appeared as weatherman Gordy in early seasons of the groundbreaking sitcom
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Insider Claims New Docu-Series Will Shatter Opinions Of McDavid
Connor McDavid is featured in the final two episodes of the Amazon Docu-Series debuting Friday October 4th.
- Deadline
John Amos Dies: ‘Good Times’, ‘Roots’ Actor Was 84
John Amos, the actor whose characters in Good Times, Roots and The Mary Tyler Moore Show lent the 1970s a solid share of its too-few portrayals of strong Black male role models, has died in Los Angeles of natural causes. He was 84. His August 21 death, announced by son Kelly Christopher Amos, had not …
- Bloomberg
Flooded Farms, Fouled Rivers, Dozens Dead: Helene’s Rising Toll
(Bloomberg) -- As historic floodwaters unleashed by Hurricane Helene recede across the US Southeast, the region faces a humanitarian, economic and ecological crisis of staggering scope, with effects likely to last years.Most Read from BloombergA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsThe Corner Store ComebackNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th C
- The Canadian Press
11 workers at a Tennessee factory were swept away in Hurricane Helene flooding. Only 5 were rescued
As the rain from Hurricane Helene came down harder and harder, workers inside a plastics factory in rural Tennessee kept working. It wasn’t until water flooded into the parking lot and the power went out that the plant shut down and sent workers home.
- Variety
The ‘Taylor Swift’ Guitar Smashed by Man After Paying $4,000 for It Was Not Autographed by Singer
A man who for some reason smashed up a guitar with a hammer in Texas may have thought it had been signed by Taylor Swift — but it was not, in fact, an official Swift-certified guitar. In a video that has gone viral, the unidentified man is seen taking a small hammer to the guitar, …
- People
Jenny McCarthy Says Son Evan Has Joined “The Masked Singer” Crew — and He's 'Everyone's Favorite!' (Exclusive)
The Formless Beauty founder gives an update on her son Evan, who she says is currently working with her on the set of 'The Masked Singer'
- Digital Spy
First look at Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in new Netflix movie
A first look at Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in new Netflix movie The Electric State has been unveiled.
- Digital Spy
Popular UK period drama adds Coronation Street stars
All Creatures Great and Small, Channel 5's recently-returned period drama, is set to feature a trio of Coronation Street stars in its next episode.
- TVLine.com
9-1-1 Franchise to Expand With Second Spinoff, Ryan Murphy Confirms
Major cities of America, you’ve been warned: The next bee-nado could happen in your area. 9-1-1 co-creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed his plans to expand the 9-1-1-verse via a second spinoff, to air on ABC. “[Series co-creator] Tim Minear and I are working on a new spinoff that we’re actually writing, and that we hope …
- Elle
'Nobody Wants This' Creator Makes A Very Honest Admission About Kristen Bell's Casting
Nobody Wants This' series' creator Erin Foster had a very different plan for who she wanted to play the titular Joanne.
- Canadian Press Videos
Beluga whales help Canadian woman heal after attack
After surviving a polar bear attack in 2013, Churchill, Manitoba resident Erin Greene healed from that trauma with the help of beluga whales. At any given summer moment, as many as 4,000 belugas can be seen frolicking through the Churchill River. (AP Video: Joshua A. Bickel)