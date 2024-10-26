Video: Sunshine and cool in some parts of N.H.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
A huge earthquake and tsunami will someday hit the Pacific Northwest. Predictions of the "Big One" are terrifying, and the government is not prepared.
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida on Thursday shared images and video showing a Burmese python attempting to “ingest” a 77-pound white-tailed deer. The adult female python, photographed in South Florida by conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, measured 14…
Coastal British Columbia will see strong winds overnight with gusts that could reach speeds of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour.
Strong winds are forecast for coastal areas of British Columbia this weekend, potentially causing damage and power outages, before another extended spell of rain hits the region.Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for regions including eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and parts of Metro Vancouver, with gusts up to 90 km/h expected early Saturday, especially in exposed coastal areas."A frontal system will move across the South Coast tonight bring a period of brief, but strong, g
Canadian winters can be tough on wildlife, but this particular amphibian has a unique coping mechanism to endure the cold and snow
Breaking: The body of 59-year-old Robert Belding, who went missing during last weekend's atmospheric river is believed to have been found on Friday. Taya Fast has an update.
MONTREAL — A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
Two snow leopard cubs, Zoya and Minu are making their public debut at the Toronto Zoo. The cubs were born on May 13 at the zoo and have been living with their mother Jita since then. The snow leopard is considered a vulnerable species, and the World Wildlife Fund estimates only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals remain in the wild.
Don't put away the shorts and golf clubs just yet, we have another blast of warmth moving into Ontario next week, which could perfectly align for a record warm Halloween
Staff at the Greater Vancouver Zoo are mourning the death of eight-year-old giraffe Jenga, who was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.The zoo said in a statement that the eight-year-old male was found "peacefully resting in his barn stall" moments after having a meal on Wednesday but did not provide further details.The Giraffe Conservation Foundation said the animals can live up to about 25 years in the wild and potentially longer in captivity. This means Jenga lived about a third of his life e
The heavy rainfall in parts of Newfoundland has caused some roads to become impassable. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)Heavy rainfall on Friday has led to road closures in parts of Newfoundland's east coast, impacting drivers.According to the Newfoundland and Labrador government website, as of Saturday morning Route 204 — also known as Southwest Arm Road — from Harbour Drive to Cabot Road South is closed due to flooding/culvert washout.It is advising drivers to use alternative routes.On Friday evening, the R
Late Monday evening, along the coast of northeastern China's Bohai Sea, the water began to rise as it normally does when tide comes in. But the water kept rising. It quickly flooded inland areas, prompting emergency responses and shattering official records. href=https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3283196/where-kamala-harris-and-donald-trump-are-likely-diverge-southeast-asia data-entity-uuid=edc46d76-a0c6-41e1-bd6d-b15fca8d4483 data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>'Per
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tropical Storm Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 82 people dead in landslides and extensive flooding that forced authorities to scramble for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people, who were trapped, some on their roofs.
The annual golden display of autumn leaves as the daylight hours fade is down to weather conditions.
A study in coordination with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida examined snakes’ jaw flexibility, known as “gape." Researchers found that Burmese pythons can eat larger prey than previously thought. A python found by biologists was ingesting a 77-pound white-tailed deer and 66.9% of the snake’s mass.
(Bloomberg) -- Big energy companies are making the case that skyrocketing electricity demand from data centers — and the need to build more power sources to meet it — will end up being good for the climate.Most Read from BloombergThe Tartarian CandidateBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth GapRobotaxis Are No Friend of Public TransportationArgentina Drug Trafficking Hotspot Sees Murders PlungeA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlSeveral company executives hav
The United Nations' Environmental Program has released a new report with yet more dire news about our odds of avoiding climate disaster caused by greenhouse gas emissions.
The Greater Vancouver Zoo is mourning the death of one of its iconic animals after Jenga the giraffe was found dead in his barn on Wednesday.
Rainfall warnings are now in effect across parts of eastern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland as leftovers from Oscar threaten heavy downpours and localized flooding this weekend. Some areas could see as much as 125 mm