Video: Sunshine after morning showers
Kevin Skarupa has a look at a front that brings cooler temperatures coming next week.
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Kirk
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
Fewer than 5% of people in Taylor County, where it made landfall, have flood insurance.
The Appalachian Bear Rescue shared photos of the deceased bear on Facebook to remind people to throw away leftover food in forested areas.
A second asteroid hit Earth around the same time causing a "catastrophic" event.
The Austrian company building a spa where Ontario Place used to sit will be spending $700 million to construct its new facilities and parkland on Toronto's waterfront, the province revealed Thursday. Of those initial spends, $500 million will be to build Therme's facility, while $200 million will be spent on shoreline work and a public park, according to documents shared during a provincial technical briefing Thursday.Over the course of the 95-year lease, Therme Canada is expected to spend $1.96
Expecting a broad low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that may have tropical implications to the Southeast next week.
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
Breaking down the science and forecast for this weekend's Auroras
Yet another weekend where beautiful weather awaits in southern Ontario, but with rainy interruptions to pay attention to, as well
The Government intends the funding to be used for two ‘carbon capture clusters’ in Merseyside and Teesside.
Before Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week, the National Weather Service began an all-out blitz to alert emergency planners, first responders and residents across the Southeast that the storm’s heavy rains and high winds could bring disaster hundreds of miles from the coast. Warnings blared phrases such as “URGENT,” “life threatening” and “catastrophic” describing the impending perils as far inland as the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee. Smartphones buzzed with repeated push alerts of flash floods and dangerous winds.
(Bloomberg) -- One week after Hurricane Helene barreled ashore, Florida is bracing for another round of heavy rainfall and strong winds from a tropical system brewing in the Atlantic.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackNYC Schools Reverse Course on Cell-Phone Ban After Parents BalkRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive Food Market Will Power Public BusesA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesThe potential storm could bring a
Oklahoman living in Appalachia sees hurricane devastation firsthand
KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Work, classes and flights resumed across Taiwan on Friday after Typhoon Krathon brought torrential rainfall to the island but finally dissipated over a mountain range.