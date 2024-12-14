Video surfaces of George Santos being hit with coffee in Times Square

Former New York congressman George Santos was hit with a cup of coffee as he walked through Times Square, according to a video making the rounds on social media.

The clip begins with an unnamed man wearing sunglasses speaking into camera, saying, “This guy has got [the] audacity to show his face,” as he follows Santos.

After getting the former congressman’s attention, the man throws a drink on Santos, and asks, “How do you like that?”

“What the f*** is wrong with you?” Santos responds.

The clip, based on digital headlines circulating on news tickers in the background, appears to be from November.

The Independent has contacted Santos for comment.

The video prompted criticism online, even from opponents of of the controversial Republican.

“As much as we don’t like the guy, this is unacceptable,” the popular X account Republicans Against Trump wrote on X. “Stop assaulting people just because you disagree with them politically.”

The comment appeared to be a reference to the recent fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was allegedly gunned down outside of a Manhattan hotel earlier this month by Luigi Mangione, an outspoken critic of the healthcare system.

Santos was accused of making numerous false statements about his background and expelled from Congress in December of 2023, one of just six members of Congress in history to be kicked out of the House. The other five were members of the Confederacy.

In August, Santos pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and wired fraud charges.

Santos admitted to wire fraud, stealing credit card information for personal use and lying to the Federal Election Commission.

He will have to repay more than $300,000 to his victims, prosecutors said.

Since leaving office, Santos has maintained a high public profile, playing on his scandal-plagued persona.

This month, he began advertising a new podcast called “Pants on Fire” and said he was “burying” his political career.