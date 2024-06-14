Video: Thunderstorms diminish by morning (6-13-24)

CBC

Parks Canada has issued an area closure notice in Waterton Lakes National Park after two people were attacked by a bear.The two hikers were scrambling up Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. when they encountered the bear, Parks Canada said in a statement."The bear charged the pair and both individuals were injured in the attack. Bear spray was deployed and the bear disengaged, allowing the pair to leave the area," the release said.The pair were able to hike out and were take