Video: Thunderstorms diminish by morning (6-13-24)

- The Weather Network
Southern Ont., Quebec looking at most severe weather day of the season Thursday
All eyes are on Thursday's severe thunderstorm risk across parts of southern Ontario and western Quebec -- one that includes large hail, damaging winds, and the threat for tornadoes. Be sure to remain weather-aware
- CNN
Heavy rain and ‘life-threatening flooding’ hit South Florida, prompting the governor to declare an emergency
The Miami area faces dangerous flooding Wednesday as repeated bouts of torrential rain deluge Florida, flooding streets and neighborhoods and stranding travelers.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tornado watches issued for Ontario and Quebec ahead of severe weather threat
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details on severe weather today.
- CBC
Water restoration delayed after work-site injuries forced pause of main break fix
Fully restoring Calgary's water service will take longer than expected, but exactly how long is still undetermined.Work to fix a feeder main break that triggered citywide water restrictions last week can now resume after two workers were injured at the site.At around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor was welding to install the metal collar on the new section on the pipe. While doing that, a chain broke and caused injuries.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called in. The provinci
- Futurism
Fans of Donald Trump, Who Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax, Hospitalized by Heat at Trump Rallies
What A destructive heat dome — which climate experts agree is directly linked to global warming — continues to boil the American southwest, sending temperatures in several states skyrocketing past 20 and even 30 degrees Fahrenheit of their normal June temperatures. Thousands, though, have braved the heat to attend recent Donald Trump rallies in Las […]
- CBC
Bear attack on 2 hikers in Waterton Lakes National Park triggers trail closures
Parks Canada has issued an area closure notice in Waterton Lakes National Park after two people were attacked by a bear.The two hikers were scrambling up Ruby Ridge from Crandell Lake on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. when they encountered the bear, Parks Canada said in a statement."The bear charged the pair and both individuals were injured in the attack. Bear spray was deployed and the bear disengaged, allowing the pair to leave the area," the release said.The pair were able to hike out and were take
- BuzzFeed
I'm Absolutely Dying Laughing At These 33 Times Old People Were Completely And Totally Inappropriate On The Internet
I'm officially convinced that old people should be the only people allowed on the internet.
- The Canadian Press
Reported birth of rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park fulfills Lakota prophecy
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
- USA TODAY
Tropical storm brewing? New system has highest chance yet this year, forecasters say.
While Florida copes with damaging flooding, forecasters were turning their eyes Thursday to another storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
- USA TODAY
Watch Pat Sajak welcome Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' set with Vanna White
Pat Sajak and Vanna White greeted Ryan Seacrest as the new "Wheel of Fortune" host. "You're never going to find a better job," Sajak said.
- The Canadian Press
Bye bye, El Nino. Cooler hurricane-helping La Nina to replace the phenomenon that adds heat to Earth
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
- The Wrap
There’s a Classic ‘Survivor’ Phrase Jeff Probst Wishes He Could Still Say on the Show
The show's faster, wilder format has robbed its longtime host and producer of an iconic six words he misses saying The post There’s a Classic ‘Survivor’ Phrase Jeff Probst Wishes He Could Still Say on the Show appeared first on TheWrap.
- Deadline
‘Wheel Of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Officially Passes Hosting Baton To Ryan Seacrest With Vanna White – Watch
Pat Sajak has officially handed off Wheel of Fortune hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest. The longtime host, whose final episode aired Friday, June 7, has welcomed Seacrest to the game show, alongside co-host Vanna White. You can watch the promo above. In the video, Sajak tells Seacrest, “You’re never going to find a better job, …
- WWD
Dakota Johnson Goes Neutral in Nude Sleeveless Saint Laurent Minidress for ‘Daddio’ Movie Screening
Johnson's latest film costars Sean Penn.
- The Daily Beast
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Drunkenly Forced to Choose Between Jerry Seinfeld or Larry David
Julia Louis-Dreyfus got brutally honest during Seth Meyers’ “Day Drinking” segment this week, as the pair guzzled a boatload of alcohol and Meyers quizzed her on everything from vice presidential trivia to other three-name celebrities.“This show is a terrible idea,” Louis-Dreyfus said as she became more and more tipsy. She’d later tell Meyers that he bore a striking resemblance to Ray Bolger, aka Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz, which she meant in the “best possible way.” Meyers wasn’t buying it, te
- CBC
Calgary mayor stresses water conservation as feeder main repair timeline updated
The problem section of the water feeder main that ruptured in Calgary is being repaired, but that doesn't mean water supply worries are ending any time soon.During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, city officials continued to urge residents to limit their water use.Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek spoke Wednesday at the city's regular update on the water main break and said the city's water use Tuesday increased from the day before."Preliminary numbers show us that water use yesterday was 480
- BuzzFeed
Elon Musk Just Made Everyone's Twitter Likes Private, So Here Are 19 Hysterical Reactions To The New Feature
"asking my bf for a screenshot of his likes every morning now."
- The Weather Network
Severe storms continue Thursday night in Ontario, Quebec
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions on Thursday night as severe thunderstorms sweep through portions of southern Ontario and southern Quebec
- People
Darren Criss Has the Internet in a Frenzy About His Newborn Son's Unusual Name — Here's Why
The 'Glee' alum welcomed his second baby with wife Mia last week, sharing that the couple chose a rather unique name for their little one
- WWD
Camila Cabello Recalls ‘Nightmare Situation’ at Met Gala With Ice Block Purse, Shimmers in Natalia Fedner Miniskirt for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Appearance
The singer performed her song "I Luv It" from her fourth studio album "C, Xoxo" on Wednesday's episode.