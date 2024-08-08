Video: Thursday evening Debby update (8-08-24)

Latest Stories
Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
- The Canadian Press
Residents describe sound of roaring river, breaking trees of B.C.'s landslide waters
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
- CBC
New B.C. wildfire doubles in size overnight
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon has doubled within the last 24 hours, from 3.3 square kilometres Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres Wednesday morning. Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Cree
- The Weather Network - Video
Debby is driving toward Canada; heavy rain is possible
Debby is not done raining out just yet. Flooding rain continues across the Carolinas in the U.S. By the end of the week, heavy moisture and rain will track into Canada. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
- USA TODAY
Hikers get video of dramatic snake fight between two venomous Massachusetts rattlers: Watch
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
- USA TODAY
'An early and violent start': NOAA issues dire hurricane season forecast
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
- The Weather Network
Training thunderstorms bring flood risk to southern Ontario, GTA
Parts of southern Ontario will be ending the week on a rainy and stormy note as training thunderstorms move into the region while Debby's remnants pass to the east.
- The Canadian Press
Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
- CBC
Have you spotted this plant in Windsor? It's invasive — and the city is trying to reduce its impact
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
- The Canadian Press
A powerful quake hits off Japan's coast, causing minor injuries but prompting new concerns
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
- Global News
Calgary area mops up after destructive hail storm
People in southern Alberta are mopping up after a destructive hail storm shattered windows, dented cars, ripped up siding in many houses, and even tore through a part of Calgary International Airport, startling travellers. Heather Yourex-West shows you how the chaos unfolded, and the damage it caused.
- The Canadian Press
B.C. First Nations say Chilcotin River landslide, flood hit heritage sites, salmon
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — First Nations in British Columbia's central Interior are measuring the impacts of a massive landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days, followed by a subsequent torrent of water that sent trees and debris downstream.
- Popular Mechanics
China Built a Nuclear Power Plant That Technically Can’t Melt Down
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
- The Weather Network
Debby's rainy impacts to be felt in Eastern Canada this weekend
Canadians in Eastern Canada will be feeling Debby's tropical impacts this weekend
- Canadian Press Videos
Meet Briar, a weeks-old mountain lion cub rescued by the Oakland Zoo
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
- The Canadian Press
A deadly tornado, flooding rains and swollen rivers plague residents in the path of Debby
LUCAMA, N.C. (AP) — Tornadoes spawned by Debby leveled homes, damaged a school and killed one person early Thursday, as the tropical system dropped heavy rain and flooded communities across North and South Carolina.
- The Canadian Press
Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
- United Press International
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday night, shaking the ground throughout southern California, officials said.
- CBC
Much of Alberta overcame long-term severe drought — but the roller-coaster isn't over yet
Alberta's dry winter conditions saw a turnaround thanks to spring rainfall across much of the prairies — but that doesn't mean the province is done with drought yet.Parts of Alberta exited winter this year in long-term drought, raising concerns for how the harvest season would play out. "We've been dry for a few years, there was certainly very deep concerns that the dry would continue," Ralph Wright with the Alberta Climate Information Service said in an interview late last month.He cautions tha
- The State
Thousands of power outages linger in SC as Tropical Storm Debby continues its long stay
The storm has soaked the Palmetto State with torrential rain throughout the week.