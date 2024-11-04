VIDEO: Tornado in Little Flock
A tornado hit Little Flock Monday afternoon.
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor that restarted last week for the first time in more than 13 years after it had survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant was shut down again Monday due to an equipment problem, its operator said.
About 150,000 households are without power in British Columbia after strong winds battered coastal areas and a large swath of the central Interior, and for many the outages could continue overnight.
Here’s the latest on the Tropical Depression
"I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."
The bodies of missing couple Don and Terry Turner were found in their car on Saturday, their daughter told the BBC.
Gulf Coast residents are urged to be aware of a system expected to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane.
Officials said 44 people were on board when the bus went out of control and fell into a ditch.
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands and a tropical storm warning for Jamaica were issued as a weather system in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
Tropical Depression Eighteen will likely become the seventeenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season
Temperatures are heating back up, with 20-degree highs expected but also mid-teen lows. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of this warm-up.
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
Millions of folks across southern Ontario are likely in for a historically warm night as a storm whips across the Great Lakes this week
Tropical Storm Rafael forms.
National Hurricane Center now tracking Invest 97-L in Caribbean
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The recurrent storms in eastern Spain that led to massive flooding last week and killed at least 217 people, mostly near Valencia, dumped rain on Barcelona on Monday, prompting authorities to suspend commuter rail service.
Residents in affected areas of the eruption-hit Indonesian island of Flores have been evacuated from their homes, a local official said. Meanwhile, rescue teams recovered victims' bodies in the island's Wulanggitang District.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 to gain strength, become Tropical Storm Rafael today
More than 200 people have died in Spain's worst flash floods in modern history.
Spain's prime minister said the flooding that killed 211 people was one of worst in Europe this century.