Video: Tracking rain, and potentially heavy snow this week (12-29-24)
Matt has more.
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of
Hundreds of Lego pieces lost at sea 27 years ago are found in 2024, including the first shark.
Dangerous travel conditions continue across the two provinces as freezing rain risks slick roads. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the impacts.
Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia
A continued risk for freezing rain and drizzle in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec could lead to travel issues around Ottawa and Montreal
The increased moisture in Ontario is exceedingly rare for the end of December
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
FREDERICTON — Some nasty weather is headed toward parts of the Maritimes over the next few days, bringing with it a mix of freezing rain, rain and snow.
18-year-old Tykeria Rogers died in the incident on Dec. 28
HOUSTON (AP) — A strong storm system threatened to whip up tornadoes in parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, a day after severe weather claimed at least two lives as twisters touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Dr Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
Alderney Wildlife Trust says the number of puffins is good but they are still vulnerable
There was a tornado watch for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 1 p.m. One person reported killed in Iredell from falling tree.
Officials were beginning to assess the damage on Sunday after a strong storm system moved across the southeastern U.S. over the weekend, killing at least two people when tornadoes touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
The conclusion to the final weekend of 2024 will be unusually mild and rainy in southern Ontario as a new low-pressure system and a surge of Gulf moisture plant their footings in the Great Lakes region
Three months after Hurricane Helene devastated portions of western North Carolina and the Appalachians, the FOX Forecast Center is now tracking the potential for several inches of rain in the same hard-hit areas over the weekend.
Fort McMurray stands at the confluence of two rivers — Athabasca and Clearwater. During the spring thaw, ice can jam the rivers and flood parts of the city. CBC's Dennis Kovtun explains what Fort McMurray is doing to avoid this.
MONTREAL — A freezing rain warning has been lifted for Montreal and surrounding regions, but smog and fog alerts remain in place in the city with heavy rainfall expected in some parts of Quebec.
Severe weather disrupted holiday travel on Saturday across the U.S. with deadly tornadoes in the southeast and heavy snow and wind on the west coast, delaying or canceling thousands of flights across the country. More than 7,000 flights in the U.S. were delayed on Saturday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, and more than 200 were canceled. About a third of the flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, according to FlightAware, and nearly half of the flights originating from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston were delayed.