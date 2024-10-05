Video: Tracking Tropical Storm Milton (10-05-24)

Latest Stories
Sprawling, mighty Hurricane Kirk whipping up swells to Canadian shores
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
- CNN
Less than 10 days after Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another hurricane
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
- Bradenton Herald
More flooding ahead as forecast calls for Milton to hit Florida as a Cat 3 hurricane
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
- The Weather Network
Cross-country storm to put a big spin on Canada’s forecast
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
- The Weather Network
Rare October severe storm threat building for Sunday across Ontario
Just because the calendar says October, it doesn’t mean the atmosphere behaves like it. Southern Ontario gets a parting risk of thunderstorms on Sunday before a cooldown arrives
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Saturday, Oct 5 update: Latest on Tropical Storm Milton from the National Hurricane Center
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
- The Weather Network
When should you switch to winter tires? Provincial breakdown, here
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
- ABC News
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit Florida as hurricane
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
- The Canadian Press
Homeowners hit by Hurricane Helene face the grim task of rebuilding without flood insurance
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
- CNN
Scientists grow mystery tree from 1,000-year-old seed
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
- The Weather Network - Video
Is it possible to see the Northern Lights during the day this weekend?
Breaking down the science and forecast for this weekend's Auroras
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
Tropical Storm Leslie gains strength, trailing powerful Hurricane Kirk
Expecting a broad low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that may have tropical implications to the Southeast next week.
- Rolling Stone
MTG Implies Dems Created Hurricane Helene: ‘They Can Control the Weather’
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
- The Weather Network - Video
Wind and rain move across the Priairies through the weekend
A strong low-pressure system will swing across the Prairies with strong winds and a little rain Friday and into the weekend—details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- Miami Herald
Florida could be in for heavy rain starting this weekend as Gulf system moves east
The heaviest rains are expected Sunday through the middle of next week.
- Miami Herald
Before a hurricane brings more rain, South Florida will see flooding in next few days
Your Monday commute may be affected.
- USA TODAY
LIVE: Harris visits North Carolina for update on Helene recovery, helps at donation center
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit storm-ravaged North Carolina on Saturday to provide an update on recovery efforts.
- Time
Hurricane Leslie Path: Where It's Heading and What to Know
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
- The Canadian Press
As search for Helene's victims drags into second week, sheriff says rescuers 'will not rest'
PENSACOLA, N.C. (AP) — The search for victims of Hurricane Helene dragged into its second week on Friday, as exhausted rescue crews and volunteers continued to work long days — navigating past washed out roads, downed power lines and mudslides — to reach the isolated and the missing.
- CNN
