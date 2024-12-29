Video: Tracking two systems through midweek (12-28-24)

CBC

A large wind farm proposal from J.D. Irving, a first for the company, has been given approval by the province to proceed.Known as the Brighton Mountain Wind Farm, the $550-million project is near the hamlet of Juniper in Carleton County. A provincial document dated Nov. 5 gives the company approval for Phase 1 of the project, which company documents available on the project website outline as up to 34 turbines on the northern half of the project property with a capacity of up to 200 megawatts. "