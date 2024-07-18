Video tutorial: How to react to iMessages using emojis

Smartphones have changed a lot of the ways we communicate.

For some, texting is the primary or preferred form of communication. Within that group, some opt less for texting with words and instead use GIFs or emojis as a more effective way to convey just how they’re feeling. Sometimes, a GIF of someone eating popcorn is a better way than typing to show how much you enjoy something.

A similar sentiment also applies to emojis. These digital icons can also be placed directly on a message bubble as an alternative way to react or respond. However, it works best when done in a message between two iPhones.

Watch this video to see how to react to an iMessage with an emoji.

Emoji reactions

To use an emoji to react to an iMessage:

Find the emoji you want to use for the reaction. Drag it from the emoji library to the message bubble and release.

You can adjust the size by pinching your fingers together or moving them apart before releasing the emoji on the bubble. If you need to resize or move the emoji, long press on it until it ripples. Then, adjust the size and placement accordingly.

You can also react with any stickers you have created.

What is Tapback on iMessage

A Tapback is a way to respond to an iMessage without actually having to type out a response.

Double-tap or press on a blue text bubble to find these options. A little heart, thumbs up or down, "haha," exclamation marks or a question mark will appear. Tap on the most relevant option and it will attach itself to the message and appear on the other end.

Apple announced more Tapback options will be coming when iOS 18 launches later this year.

