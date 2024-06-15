Video: Very hot, with oppressive humidity next week (06-15-24)
Andrew has the latest.
Andrew has the latest.
Severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings across parts of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
Stay alert through the day Saturday as a risk for severe thunderstorms brews on the Prairies
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details on severe weather today.
A solar storm hit Mars after the sun unleashed a massive flare in May. Orbiters and the Curiosity rover witnessed the storm’s impact firsthand, including auroras.
Fully restoring Calgary's water service will take longer than expected, but exactly how long is still undetermined.Work to fix a feeder main break that triggered citywide water restrictions last week can now resume after two workers were injured at the site.At around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a contractor was welding to install the metal collar on the new section on the pipe. While doing that, a chain broke and caused injuries.Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was called in. The provinci
CALGARY — Resumption of normal water service in Calgary could be delayed by an extra three to five weeks.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
The plant has been propagated worldwide, but every surviving specimen of Encephalartos woodii is a male clone – and without a female, natural reproduction is impossible.
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
The strong El Nino weather condition that added a bit of extra heat to already record warm global temperatures is gone. It's cool flip side, La Nina, is likely to breeze in just in time for peak Atlantic hurricane season, federal meteorologists said.
Forecasters say a heat wave will spread across much of the central and eastern U.S. next week, a moment health officials have been preparing for.
Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions on Thursday night as severe thunderstorms sweep through portions of southern Ontario and southern Quebec
Anglers are concerned that significant numbers of fish could be killed by pollution in the Glenavy River.
CLARINGTON, Ont. — Ontario's new energy minister is unapologetic about the province's use of natural gas to partly fuel growing energy needs, calling opposition to it "ideological." Stephen Lecce took over the portfolio last week in a cabinet shuffle, when he was moved from the education file that he oversaw for five years. Premier Doug Ford also gave the ministry a new name, dubbing it the Ministry of Energy and Electrification, and Lecce said it is about building the energy infrastructure need
Researchers have discovered a plant species called Amalophyllon miraculum in western Ecuador. Its survival inspires hope that devastated forests can be preserved.
All the severe weather elements are coming together to produce severe weather for Ontario and Quebec today. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic breaks it down.
The latestAs of 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Ottawa, eastern Ontario, and northern parts of Gatineau.A tornado warning issued by Environment Canada about 100 kilometres southwest of Ottawa has ended.The tornado warning affected parts of Central Frontenac, western Lanark county, and the Kaladar, Ont., region Thursday afternoon.It had ended by 7:40 p.m., although the area is still included in the ongoing tornado watches issued for western Quebec and parts of