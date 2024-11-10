Video: Warm front moving in; chance for showers Sunday night
Video: Warm front moving in; chance for showers Sunday night
Rafael has weakened into a tropical storm as slowly moved in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
HAVANA (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
Massive grizzly bear "The Boss" seemed to have lost his bearings earlier this week.He was spotted by a local nature photographer in the Canmore area, much farther east than he's normally known to frequent.The Boss, officially known as Bear No. 122, was seen Sunday where photographer and biologist Jason Leo Bantle lives in Harvie Heights, a hamlet just northwest of Canmore.Parks Canada said The Boss is in his mid-20s, and the last time he was captured he weighed roughly 450 pounds (about 200 kilo
A number of residents of North Vancouver's Pemberton Heights neighbourhood say they're out up to thousands of dollars after Monday's windstorm caused a power surge that destroyed appliances and electronics.Those affected by the power surge say they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. on the day of the storm.Ines Diaz, the owner and operator of the neighbourhood's Corner Stone Bistro, said as soon as the bang went off, their power went down.It wasn't until it was restored the next day that she discov
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
A system buffeting parts of Atlantic Canada with some of the region’s strongest wind gusts in months could be classified as a bomb cyclone
Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.
A Colorado low that brought 135cm to low-lying regions in Colorado will now continue its cross-country trek into The Great Lakes basin and meet up with an Alberta Clipper. They will bring widespread rain to the southern regions of Eastern Canada and snow in the North. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.
The water was already knee-high on the ground floor of the hotel where Aitana Puchal had taken refuge when she received a text alert from the regional government of Valencia at 8 pm on Oct. 29 warning people to shelter in place from severe flash floods. "We could have done with (the warning) about six hours earlier," said the 23-year-old, who had fled with other local residents and guests to the first floor of the hotel near the town of Paiporta. Carlos Martinez, another Paiporta resident, told local television the flood alert came when he was stranded in a tree "seeing bodies floating past."
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rafael weakened Saturday to a tropical storm and was expected to dissolve over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days after barreling across Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane.
Atlantic Canada in store for some blustery conditions as a cold front brings intense winds. With wind warnings already set in place, this could be a concern for power outages and strong storm surge. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Tropical Storm Rafael is expected to weaken as the NHC tracks another system in the Caribbean that is expected to move into "unfavorable conditions."
Before the wildfire comes a decision: what to save. It often comes down to “the smallest things," Dawn Deleon told ABC7. The Mountain Fire destroyed her house in Ventura County, California this week.
Terrie Morin, 60, and her husband Dave were at the barber shop when they heard about a raging wildfire making headway toward their Camarillo home on Wednesday morning.
As climate change leads to a seemingly endless stream of weather disasters around the world, countries are struggling to adapt to the new reality. Preparing to better withstand hurricanes, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires will take hundreds of billions of dollars.
The Armstrong State Fish Hatchery grows 20% to 30% of the trout stocked in Western NC. Now, a state official said, ‘We lost the facility.’
A pair of Vancouver high school students hope their innovation using odour sensors and artificial intelligence will help their peers divert more waste from the landfill.Amy Bach and Sunny Huynh created Bin Genius because of what they saw around them at their schools."A lot of students, when they have lunch, they just throw all of their plates and then their food [waste] into the garbage bin, which will be sent to landfills," said Bach, a Grade 12 student at Gladstone Secondary School."So we want