Video: Warmer Sunday with a few showers and downpours (4-27-24)

CBC

Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes