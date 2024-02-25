Video: Warming up for the afternoon after a chilly morning

Storyful

Video captures an adorable baby gorilla at Zoo Atlanta exploring a swing during enrichment time with a little help from his mother.Zoo Atlanta said this was the first time Willie B III got to experience a swing, thanks to his mom, Shalia, who helped him past his “very unsure response at first.”The young western lowland gorilla was born in April 2023 and is named after his father and grandfather.This footage was captured by gorilla care team member Cassie M. Credit: Zoo Atlanta via Storyful