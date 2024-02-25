Video: Warming up for the afternoon after a chilly morning
After a cold morning, it's back to mostly sunny skies on Sunday as temperatures turn a bit warmer. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
VANCOUVER — It will be a dicey weekend to be on several of British Columbia's mountain highways with a forecast of significant snowfall. Environment Canada says B.C.'s mountain passes will see large snowfall accumulations, blowing snow and rapidly changing conditions as a cold front arrives. The snow is expected to start Saturday, intensify on Sunday and then ease off by Monday. The weather office warns that drivers need to be cautious on the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, the Trans Canada throu
If you’ve missed winter this winter, an impending pattern change has you covered across the Prairies
Fish hooks were seen in the shark’s mouth, it’s reported.
I wish I could go back in time to 10 minutes ago when I didn't know what "morgue chocolates" were.
Scientists working in the Amazon rainforest have discovered a new species of snake, rumored to be the biggest in the world.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information related to the dog’s owner so investigators can pursue criminal charges.
Another blast of wet and cold weather this weekend will deliver a mix of heavy rain, high winds and then plummeting temperatures for parts of Nova Scotia.Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon ahead of the expected rainfall on Saturday. It warns of the risk of flooding over existing snow and ice and also because frozen ground doesn't absorb runoff. In particular, officials with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality are asking homeowners to watch out for flooding
Widespread rain across Atlantic Canada will lead to a risk for localized flooding and ponding. Beware the risk of a flash freeze following behind the rainfall
Weighing as little as 6 grams, they are the continent’s smallest rodents, researchers said.
A moisture-packed system is poised to sweep across the Maritimes, bringing with it soaking rain and flooding risk . This combination of precipitation spells potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions throughout the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will delve into the details of this impactful weather event
Here’s the latest weekend forecast.
Video captures an adorable baby gorilla at Zoo Atlanta exploring a swing during enrichment time with a little help from his mother.Zoo Atlanta said this was the first time Willie B III got to experience a swing, thanks to his mom, Shalia, who helped him past his “very unsure response at first.”The young western lowland gorilla was born in April 2023 and is named after his father and grandfather.This footage was captured by gorilla care team member Cassie M. Credit: Zoo Atlanta via Storyful
After the heavy rain, freezing rain and snow, icy conditions are expected to prevail in Atlantic Canada, posing potential hazards for travel and outdoor activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides further updates on the situation.
Researchers believe pictures of the comet will help develop ways to improve and further analyse space weather.
Fans at Taylor Swift's global Eras Tour in Australia were able to return to their seats on Friday after the event was postponed due to severe weather.
WESTROZEBEKE, Belgium (AP) — It was the puddles of green sludge left by the tires of massive tractors in western Belgium’s industrial farmlands that drew the attention of biological engineer Ineke Maes. The slime was destructive algae, the result of the excess of chemicals used by farmers to boost their crops, but at a high cost to nature. Maes had hoped the European Union’s environmental policies would start to make a fundamental difference by improving exhausted soils. In recent weeks, some of
NORAD is tracking a high-altitude balloon over the western U.S. but said it is not a security threat. NOAA says it doesn't appear to be a weather balloon.
Expect icy surfaces across Nova Scotia for the remainder of the weekend as temperatures plummet behind Saturday’s heavy raining behind the rainfall
This is not a drill, Miami. Get your winter coat ready.