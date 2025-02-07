Video: Weekend storm expected to bring several inches of snow
Kevin Skarupa has a look at the timing for the next storm that he says will have high impacts on travel.
A state of emergency has been declared in Santorini after the strongest earthquake was recorded in days of near-constant tremors, which have almost emptied the famous Greek tourist haven of visitors and residents.
A blast of freezing rain and snow could make for slower commute times across parts of Ontario on Thursday. Eyes on a bigger snow maker for the weekend, next.
Another round of widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel on Thursday across parts of southern and eastern Ontario
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain, serious mountain snow and strong winds to California that flooded roads and rivers and triggered landslides.
Offshore wind power brings more than local, clean energy. It provides jobs, encourages innovation and boosts economic growth as supply chains develop.
Are we stuck in a never-ending pattern of cold air in Western Canada? Find out when this cold snap will end across the West
VANCOUVER — Winter's grip on southern British Columbia may hang on as a few flurries remain in the forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As Los Angeles reels from deadly January wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Thursday directing the state to advance long-delayed regulations requiring homeowners in high-risk areas to clear combustible materials around their homes.
The Greater Toronto Area was pummelled with 24 hours of relentless snow.
Hurricane and Flood
A fungal disease and wind turbines are impacting the provincial bat population, and experts say this could have human consequences.
GWADAR, Pakistan (AP) — There was a time when few people in the coastal Pakistani city of Gwadar understood what climate change was. After a decade of extreme weather, many more do.
Earthquakes rattled Greece’s volcanic island of Santorini every few minutes overnight and into Wednesday as authorities bolstered emergency plans in case the hundreds of temblors over the past few days are a harbinger of a larger quake to come. A coast guard vessel and a military landing craft were in the wider area in case an evacuation is required, Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told an emergency meeting with security officials, scientists and the prime minister in Athens. “We are obliged to draw up scenarios for better and for worse,” Kikilias said during the meeting, which was televised live.
Just as the Midwest and Northeast wave goodbye to a winter storm, an even stronger one is on its way this weekend. Freezing rain is again a concern for many areas, but the major difference will be significantly heavier snowfall.
Scientists say it is unclear how many more earthquakes will come to the idyllic Greek island.
We're tracking a winter storm that could bring potentially dangerous weather to South-Central Pennsylvania. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all in the forecast.
An endangered Malayan tapir has been born at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, marking only the second tapir birth in the zoo's 120-year history.
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu has a slim chance of colliding with Earth in 2182. If it does, the impact could trigger a global winter that affects our planet for years.