Video: Wet and windy Saturday ahead (6-28-24)

- CNN
System in the central Atlantic strengthens into Tropical Storm Beryl. It poses a rare threat
The system will strengthen quickly into Tropical Storm Beryl and then the season’s first hurricane.
- The Weather Network
Renewed storm risk as steady rain pushes into Ontario on Saturday
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
- HuffPost
Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
- The Weather Network
Severe storm threat may dampen some long weekend plans in Ontario
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
- CNN
Scientists identify main source that could be fueling Iceland’s hotbed of volcanic activity
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
- Miami Herald
Forecasters track third disturbance. It may follow similar path to incoming Caribbean system
‘Keep an eye on it.’
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten the Prairies with heavy rain and strong winds
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
- CBC
Quebec farmers say they're facing a cutworm infestation like they've never seen
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
- The Canadian Press
Calgary renews state of emergency as crews scramble to restore water in four days
CALGARY — The City of Calgary renewed its state of emergency on Thursday to remind its approximately 1.6 million residents that water conservation efforts need to be taken seriously.
- People
Prince William Makes a Rare Style Statement on Latest Royal Outing
The Prince of Wales wore an eco-friendly tie at the Breakthrough Energy Summit on Thursday, June 27
- BBC
World's smallest elephant in danger of dying out
Only an estimated 1,000 individuals remain in the wild but conservationists remain optimistic.
- The Canadian Press
Severe weather wreaks havoc across the US - from Midwest flooding to deadly Northeast storms
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
- BBC
'Once-in-a-lifetime' humpback whale sighting
An off-duty fisherman enjoying a boat trip with his wife spots a humpback whale feeding on eels.
- ABC News Videos
1 dead after powerful storms spread through New York and New Jersey
At least one person was killed, and several others were injured when a powerful storm system passed through the Tri-State area.
- CNN
The world’s biggest capital cities are heating up – and Asia tops the charts
The world’s largest capital cities are seeing more extremely hot days than ever, according to a new study, which says the dangerous trend is being driven by scorching temperatures across Asia as the climate crisis worsens.
- Euronews
London carries out disaster training exercise to test if it’s prepared for ‘unbelievable’ 40C heat
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Tropical Depression 2 forms in Atlantic Ocean
The National Hurricane Center said Friday that an area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic has become a tropical depression. It will likely become Tropical Storm Beryl this weekend.
- The Canadian Press
Optimistic, but aware: wet weather easing Fort Nelson, B.C., fire fears
FORT NELSON — The mayor of Fort Nelson, B.C., says the community is feeling more comfortable after a week of wet weather and a downgraded drought threat, but that doesn't mean they're blind to the risk of wildfires that still exists in the region.
- USA TODAY
Tropical depression forms in Atlantic, could become hurricane by Sunday
A low pressure system located about 1,500 miles southeast of the Windward Islands could develop into Tropical Storm Beryl soon.
- ABC News
Severe weather moving east this weekend: Latest forecast
Severe storms ravaged the country from Montana to Florida on Thursday, with winds gusting to 91 mph in South Dakota and hail as large as golf balls in Montana. "Fortunately no one was injured," Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey wrote Thursday night. "Although some of the area is without power [Florida Power & Light] is en route and will be working through the evening replacing power poles and downed lines."