Vietnam to enforce strict social media regulations in 'draconian' new decree

Vietnam’s new Decree 147, effective Christmas Day, mandates social media users verify their identities and allows authorities to demand user data and remove content deemed "illegal." Critics argue the law threatens freedom of expression and exposes dissidents to increased risks of arrest and self-censorship.

Social media users in Vietnam on platforms including Facebook and TikTok will need to verify their identities as part of strict new internet regulations that critics say further undermine freedom of expression in the communist country.

The law, which comes into force on Christmas Day, will compel tech giants operating in Vietnam to store user data, provide it to authorities on request, and remove content the government regards as "illegal" within 24 hours.

Decree 147, as it is known, builds on a 2018 cybersecurity law that was sharply criticised by the United States, European Union and internet freedom advocates who said it mimics China's repressive censorship of the internet.

Vietnam's hardline administration generally moves swiftly to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those who find an audience on social media.

Critics say that decree 147 will also expose dissidents who post anonymously to the risk of arrest.

