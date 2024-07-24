Vietnamese warship arrives in Russia on 'business call', TASS reports

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A Vietnamese missile frigate arrived in Russia's port of Vladivostok on a "business call", Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet.

"Today, the frigate Hung Dao of the Navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," TASS cited the press service as saying.

The ship will stay in Russia until the end of July, TASS reported.

The frigate was built in Russia and it was commissioned by the Vietnamese navy in 2018, according to military bloggers.

According to Rosoboronoexport, Russia's defence exporter, it is designed to search, track and counter enemy surface, underwater and air targets. It is considered a light frigate at a maximum displacement of 2,500 tonnes.

The mooring of the frigate in Vladivostok, in Russia's Far East, comes just weeks after President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam, where he said he wanted to build a "reliable security architecture" in the Asia-Pacific region.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

