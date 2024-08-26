Vietnam's parliament to appoint 3 new deputy PMs, dismiss 2 deputy PMs

A general view of the Vietnam National Assembly during the opening ceremony of its 7th session, in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly on Monday will vote to appoint three new deputy prime ministers and dismiss two during its one-day extraordinary meeting in Hanoi.

The country's lawmaking body will also vote to appoint a new environment minister and a new justice minister during the meeting, it said in a statement.

The statement didn't include the names of the incoming and departing officials, one of whom will take on another job.

Monday's changes come after a period of political turbulence during which two state presidents and a parliament speaker stepped down over accusations of "wrongdoing".

Vietnam currently has four deputy prime ministers working under Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The number would be raised to five after Monday's vote.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)