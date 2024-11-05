‘The View’ Cohost And Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Votes Democrat For First Time: “I’m A Christian, I’m An American And I’m A Republican, In That Order”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications aide to Donald Trump, told her cohosts on ABC’s The View today that for the first time in her life she’s voted for a Democrat for president.

The daytime show’s resident conservative voice said on the show today, “Four years ago today, I was in the White House with Donald Trump on election night. I was there sitting next to one of his cabinet officials when Arizona was called for Joe Biden and it became increasingly clear that [Trump] was going to love. I believed he deserved to lose that night, at that point. I thought he hadn’t fought to win the election, but I thought the next four years would be the Republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump, and it didn’t do that.

“So, this weekend,” she continued, “on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat.”

Griffin’s disclosure drew a round of applause from her cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, and the studio audience.

Saying that her vote is “on loan” to Kamala Harris, Griffin added that while she voted for Harris and running mate Tim Walz, she voted Republican for the down ballot nominees. She said that while she disagrees with some of Harris’ policies, she worries about the direction Donald Trump will take the country.

“I’m a Christian, I’m an American and I’m a Republican, in that order,” she said.

“I need somebody who is a kind and decent person who will bring this country together,” Griffin said. “I don’t agree with a lot of her policies and we can criticize those down the road, but today is about a brighter future and I think the best thing for the country and the future of the Republican Party is that Donald Trump lose and that Kamala Harris is elected.”

With the announcement, Behar said, “Good girl!,” while Haines commended Griffin “voting for a democracy and constitution.”

