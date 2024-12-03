‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Seems to Invent Historical Figure Named ‘DeButts’ to Defend Biden

Liam Archacki
·3 min read
Ana Navarro.
Jamie McCarthy

Ana Navarro appeared to reference a fictitious historical figure named “Hunter deButts” as she defended President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter.

The co-host for The View penned a series of X posts Monday night supporting Biden’s controversial move to grant clemency to his embattled second son, who was awaiting sentencing on two criminal convictions related to his purchase of a gun and tax evasion.

She argued against the idea that Biden’s decision sets any kind of precedent, citing other instances where a presidential pardon was given to a relative—but one of the examples she gave raised eyebrows.

Navarro expressed her support for the president’s controversial decision to pardon his son.
Navarro expressed her support for the president’s controversial decision to pardon his son.

“Woodrow Wilson pardoned his brother-in-law, Hunter deButts,” she wrote. “Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger. Donald Trump pardoned his daughter’s father-in-law, Charlie Kushner. And just appointed him Ambassador to France. But tell me again how Joe Biden ‘is setting precedent’?”

Almost none of the thousands of users who responded to the post raised any concerns about the factual accuracy of Navarro’s historical references, although some did express amusement at the ridiculous-sounding name of 28th president’s purported relative.

“I feel like we’re not talking enough about the fact that Woodrow Wilson had a BiL named Hunter deButts,” read one comment on Monday night from user @Captain_Strongo, amid countless responses either skewering or vindicating Biden.

It was almost 17 hours later when someone finally pointed out that, in fact, there was no record of any such person.

“45,000 likes on this post, but no one seems to have noticed that the first example is fake,” wrote Zach Parkinson, a GOP operative, in response to Navarro’s post. “There’s (unsurprisingly) no record of Woodrow Wilson having a brother-in-law named ‘Hunter de Butts.’”

Parkinson’s thread cited several different secondary historical sources on Wilson’s family, none of which offer any support to the claim that the president, across his two marriages and two sisters, ever had a brother-in-law named “deButts.”

The Daily Beast’s independent research also supports this conclusion.

While there is a page on a genealogy website for a “William Hunter DeButts” who lived during Wilson’s presidency, there is no indication online that an individual with that name was related to Wilson or received a pardon.

Navarro’s post remains up as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and she has yet to address the matter publicly—either by sharing her source or admitting a mistake.

Representatives for The View did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment from Navarro.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."

  • Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

    The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.

  • The Massive Clue That Donald Trump’s Threats Are All BS

    President-elect Donald Trump has promised to deport millions in an unprecedented crackdown on undocumented migrants. His MAGA billionaire lieutenant Elon Musk has said he will find unprecedented trillions to cut from federal spending. Wall Street thinks they’re delusional, projecting that the two will accomplish a fraction of what they’re threatening at best.

  • Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

  • New SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced

    The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.

  • South Korea’s Yoon Declares Martial Law in Emergency Address

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday in an emergency national address televised live. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsYoon said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration with impeachment moves. “Through the declaration of martial law, I will

  • Ted Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi

  • Pete Hegseth Faces Reporters on Capitol Hill Asking if He’s a Drunk

    President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth faced reporters on Capitol Hill Monday but refused to answer questions surrounding accusations about his drinking habits. Arriving for meetings, Hegseth, 44, was directly asked at one point, “Do you have an alcohol problem?” The former Fox News host ignored the question and continued on.

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his

  • Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard

    Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.

  • 'Banana Republic Stuff': Mehdi Hasan Nails GOP Hypocrisy Over Trump's Latest Move

    The former MSNBC host put the right on blast for their silence over two questionable moves by the president-elect.

  • AFN women's council 'grateful' Anaida Poilievre no longer addressing gathering

    OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations' women's council said it's grateful Anaida Poilievre will no longer be addressing their gathering after the group raised concerns about her participation.

  • Meghan McCain Knocks 'Nepo Baby' Hunter Biden After Surprise Pardon

    The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.

  • Fighter jets, tanks and more: Syrian army’s retreat from Aleppo is a windfall for rebels

    It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not

  • 2 Possible Changes Coming to American Car Prices in the Next 4 Years Under Trump

    Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.

  • MTG was mocked for weather-control claims. Now Florida has a new bill to ban ‘weather modification’

    State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory

  • How a son is fighting to reunite with mom after being banned from visiting her long-term care home

    A LaSalle man has been banned from his mother's long-term care home for more than a year. He believes it was because he had spoken about his mother's care, which the home denies. Paul Ziman is now pushing back, and advocates say that he's not the only one. Katerina Georgieva has more.

  • Cruz Mocks ‘Weeping and Gnashing of Teeth’ Over Patel Pick for FBI Chief

    Just in, a hot take from everyone’s least favorite senator on the nomination of Kash Patel as incoming FBI chief. Speaking with CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) told host Major Garett that criticism of Patel’s perceived lack of qualifications for the post has come only from commentators alarmed at the prospect of a “real reformer” heading up the agency. “I gotta say, all of the weeping and gnashing of teeth, people pulling their hair out, are the people dismayed a