The View hosts wear all-black ‘funeral’ attire for post-election episode after Trump win

Following Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election, The View cast commemorated their first post-election episode by dressing in all black.

On Wednesday (November 6), the ABC daytime talk show aired its first episode since the Republican nominee was reelected to the White House for a second term. In honor of the occasion, co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro sat around The View’s round table in matching black outfits as they discussed Trump’s victory.

Joy Behar wore a black blouse underneath a navy blue velvet blazer during the episode, while co-anchor Sara Haines was dressed in a dark green dress. Whoopi Goldberg was the only The View panelist who seemingly didn’t abide by the supposed dress code, as she wore a pink floral cardigan and light-colored button-down shirt.

“The women of The View dressed in all black funeral attire,” one viewer pointed out on X/Twitter.

“The ladies coming out in all black, dressed for a funeral is very fitting. RIP America. #THEVIEW,” another fan said.

A third user wrote: “The funeral attire on The View goes so hard.”

‘The View’ cast members wear black in first episode since Trump won 2024 presidential race (ABC/The View)

Goldberg kicked off The View’s post-election coverage by attempting to add humor to the somber episode, asking her co-hosts: “So what happened last night?”

As Behar acknowledged that she “vehemently disagrees” with the results of the election, Haines took a swipe at election deniers who contested the results of the 2020 presidential election by discouraging voters from claiming “the system must be broken” or that the election “was rigged.”

“You say it is what it is, and you show up anyway,” she said.

Farah Griffin, a former Trump staffer who revealed during Tuesday’s episode that she voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, explained that she “always thought” Trump could win reelection but she didn’t expect the results to be so overwhelmingly in support.

“I think we forget about rural America, I think the working class feels left behind,” she contended.

However, Hostin didn’t hold back when she said she was “profoundly disturbed” by Trump’s victory. “As a woman of color, I was so hopeful that a mixed-race woman married to a Jewish guy could be elected president of this country,” she shared. “I think it had nothing to do with policy; I think this was a referendum of cultural resentment.”

.@JoyVBehar: "My takeaway is that the system worked. We live in a democracy. People spoke. This is what people wanted. I vehemently disagree with the decision Americans made, but I feel very, very hopeful that we have a democratic system in this country. We should value it." pic.twitter.com/BII0NDSzhB — The View (@TheView) November 6, 2024

Navarro shared that she was at the Harris-Walz campaign headquarters in Washington, DC, on Election Day, which she described as a “very sad scene” once the results were called.

“Unlike Donald Trump and his followers, I acknowledge that he won. I hope for the best for our country and I make a commitment to our LGBTQ, to our immigrants, to our elderly, to our young girls, to the women that we will not stop fighting.”

As for Goldberg, the Oscar-winning actor refused to call him by name. “He’s now the president,” Goldberg said. “I’m still not gonna say his name, that’s not gonna change.”

Throughout Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign, the cast of The View has been openly critical of the Republican nominee – so much so, he called the show’s commentators “really dumb people” at a rally in Pennsylvania last month. The president-elect also singled out Goldberg, who often refers to Trump as “you-know-who,” as he called The Color Purple star a “demented and “disgusting” person.

“Politics can do strange things to demented people,” Trump told rallygoers in October. “Now, I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian, before this stuff – a long time ago – and I went, and I’m not particularly shy about what I hear; her mouth was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again.”

Goldberg later fired back at Trump’s remarks during an episode of The View, as she proudly told the audience: “I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might’ve continued to play had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you? You hired me four times.”