Your view matters. We're creating space for all perspectives. Join Forum. | From the editor

USA TODAY Opinion has launched Forum – and we want to hear from you.
A Message from the Editor in Chief

Since bursting onto the scene more than four decades ago, challenging the conventional media as “America’s Newspaper,” USA TODAY has sought always to reflect diverse voices and perspectives from coast to coast.

While the digital revolution continues to change how we all consume content, being a trusted voice for and of the people across our great nation remains the same at USA TODAY. In that spirit, we launched a new weekly section called Forum, to serve as a space dedicated to dialogue about the issues that matter most to Americans nationwide.

Forum will publish in print and online each Monday, and will consist of respectful, thoughtful opinion pieces, many submitted by readers like you. We will nurture civil discourse representing multiple and often competing points of views and we will host a conversation, rather than a lecture, where many voices are heard.

As the nation’s newspaper, USA TODAY is a forum for all Americans and we will demonstrate that sometimes what may divide us also can unite us.

The time is now to give the grace of listening to one another, and to make space for all perspectives. We hope you will make your voice heard by participating and sharing feedback.

Email us at forum@usatoday.com to join the conversation.

Caren Bohan

Editor in Chief

USA TODAY

