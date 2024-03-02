Viewer Video: Snowstorm conditions at Palisades Tahoe
A viewer shared this video from her husband, a snowcat operator at Palisades Tahoe.
A viewer shared this video from her husband, a snowcat operator at Palisades Tahoe.
Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
AFP via Getty Images Counterintelligence agents in Germany have sprung into action after one of Vladimir Putin’s top allies in the press published an audio recording on Friday that she claimed was a conversation between German generals plotting to blow up the Crimean Bridge.The 38-minute audio clip, first shared by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, circulated simultaneously in Russia’s state-controlled media and among pro-Kremlin social media channels before prompting furious finger-pointin
Public indecency in France is punishable by one year in prison or a hefty fine
British financier Kingston died on Sunday, with a family statement calling his death a "great shock"
"That is not in doubt anymore," said Neil Cavuto.
Sources explain that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are dealing with a private matter amid Hailey's dad asking for prayers.
"The most fascinating part of the whole vacation was realizing that many people live for this place. The crowds…the prices…the lines. Never again for us."
CBS Detroit/YouTubePolice searching for a woman who had been missing since 2017 found her in Michigan this week after they heard screaming and crying coming from a motel room, authorities said Thursday.Michigan State Police announced that detectives received a tip Tuesday from a caller staying they’d been contacted by their missing stepdaughter saying she was being held against her will in a motel. The woman, who was reportedly in her 20s when she vanished almost seven years ago and is now in he
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyBy now, you’ve heard that Tyler Boebert, the 18-year old scion who made Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a 36-year-old grandmother, was arrested after going on an alleged crime spree. There may even be a sex tape. We can all agree that this situation is sad and unfortunate. And if Tyler were under the age of 18, I would not be writing this piece. But he’s not, and I am.I’m no prude. Nor do I think parents are to blame for every wayward child. Stuff happens
Scientists saw a male orca kill a juvenile great white shark within minutes last year. The hunting behavior could be a sign of a wider shift in the marine ecosystem.
"We did that to see who was talking," Goldberg said, nodding to Joy Behar at the Hot Topics table.
Alaia Baldwin Aronow was charged with simple assault and simple battery by authorities in Georgia
Kate Middleton hasn't been seen in public since Christmas. In January, Kensington Palace announced that she underwent a "planned abdominal surgery."
The late-night host also suggested another embarrassing way the former president could make bond on his courtroom fines.
Alligators are no strangers to Florida and have often been spotted in swimming pools and even on porches.
The GOP congresswoman previously said that she had questions for the president's son about supposedly hiring prostitutes, but she didn't follow through.
Queen Camilla welcomed Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska into Buckingham Palace on Thursday, and in a video shared a formerly unseen photo of King Charles with holding a baby grandson
A new way to wear an all-black look.
Ivanka Trump attended the Ambani pre-wedding event in a flashy gold sari.