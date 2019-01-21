Viewers aren't impressed with 'This Morning's new Sunday episode

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers have not been bowled over with the new Sunday edition of This Morning.

Hosts Eamonn Holmes had spent time on Twitter last week bigging up the plans for the new show, which has only been broadcast on weekdays since it launched back in 1988.


The theme music even freaked out a fair few people, who thought that they’d somehow slept in – for a whole day.



However, fans of the show quickly had their bubble burst when they realised that it was made up of a fair amount of repeated content from the previous week.

The condemnation was swift.







Some appreciated the gesture from ITV, however.



It perhaps shouldn’t have been such a shock to viewers hoping to tune in to a brand new episode of the morning magazine show.

Holmes said in a statement last week: “We’ll be there on Sundays to put the cherry on top of your best This Morning bits of the week.

“Not only will anything you’ve missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen.”

Read more
Piers Morgan slams Dancing on Ice’s Jason Gardiner
Rylan Clark-Neal wants to join Strictly
Ant reveals tension with Dec over drink driving