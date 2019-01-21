Viewers aren't impressed with 'This Morning's new Sunday episode

Viewers have not been bowled over with the new Sunday edition of This Morning.

Hosts Eamonn Holmes had spent time on Twitter last week bigging up the plans for the new show, which has only been broadcast on weekdays since it launched back in 1988.

Looking forward to serving you up Sunday @thismorning at 10.30 am.

Yes , you read that right. THIS MORNING ON A SUNDAY ! 👍😁😁

Hope you can watch. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) January 20, 2019





The theme music even freaked out a fair few people, who thought that they’d somehow slept in – for a whole day.

Mom started to panic when she heard the #thismorning theme tune thinking it was a week day and not a Sunday looool — Luce 🏃🏼‍♀️ (@luce_athletics) January 20, 2019









However, fans of the show quickly had their bubble burst when they realised that it was made up of a fair amount of repeated content from the previous week.

The condemnation was swift.

WHAT a disappointment it’s just a show made up of repeats from the previous week! Will be watching #SundayBrunch from now on @thismorning #ThisMorning on Sunday — Janbo25 (@JaniceGilfillan) January 20, 2019





#ThisMorning so disappointed with this morning Sunday. No way was that live. Eammon and Ruffee just got changed after Friday show and got John Torode in with a sweatshirt!! — Linda Roy (@LindaRo77749650) January 20, 2019





Production team: “Na don’t worry about dressing up, it’s Sunday and you’re only presenting a clips show”#ThisMorning — Mr Polly (@MrPolly_) January 20, 2019





#ThisMorning I love This Morning and looked forward to watching on Sunday. But I don't see the point if it's only going to show repeats of what has happened during the week. Really disappointed and obviously will not watch what I have already seen. — DiamondGirl (@xDiamond_Girlx) January 21, 2019





I was looking forward to #ThisMorning on Sunday but so far disappointing, just flashbacks of interviews we've already seen with Philip and Holly — Legs11 (@LegsElevenUK) January 20, 2019





So #ThisMorning on a Sunday is basically repeats from the week! We have YouTube for that 🙄 — Trina (@trinawardy) January 20, 2019





Some appreciated the gesture from ITV, however.

Didn’t know #ThisMorning has started on a Sunday or I would have watched. Can’t understand people complaining because it’s highlights – a lot of us work through the week when it’s on, so a highlights show is ideal! — Greg Stewart (@gregstr26) January 20, 2019





@thismorning ARE YOU KIDDING ME !! #thismorning ON A SUNDAY ? My life just can't get any better 💕 — Gingejojo (@nailed_jo8) January 20, 2019





It perhaps shouldn’t have been such a shock to viewers hoping to tune in to a brand new episode of the morning magazine show.

Holmes said in a statement last week: “We’ll be there on Sundays to put the cherry on top of your best This Morning bits of the week.

“Not only will anything you’ve missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen.”

