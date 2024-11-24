Views sought on cutting A-road's 60mph speed limit

Views are being sought on plans to cut the speed limit along stretches of a major road through Cambridgeshire and Norfolk for safety reasons.

National Highways wants to reduce the speed limit on the A47 from 60mph to 50mph on single carriageway sections due to the number of collisions in which people were hurt or seriously injured.

This would include the stretch between Peterborough and King's Lynn and the notorious Acle Straight between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

"The proposals aim to improve road safety for all road users by introducing reduced speed limits, which we anticipate will reduce the frequency and severity of collisions," National Highways said.

The A47 in Norfolk, between Necton and Dereham, could also have a 50mph limit, with a 40mph limit suggested for the Thorney Toll section between Peterborough and Wisbech.

When the plans were revealed in September, the A47 Alliance, made up of councillors and businesses, said it would continue to fight for the dualling of the road's single carriageways, and called these speed limit plans the "cheaper option".

The consultation documents are available at local libraries in the affected areas or via National Highways until 13 December.

