Views sought on parking in the Cotswolds

A public consultation on improvements to parking provision has been launched.

Cotswold District Council found factors such as climate, cost of living and the pandemic have changed the way people in the area park.

The consultation will look at the number of people parking, what their needs are and what might be required in future.

Councillor Tony Dale said the public's views will help develop a strategy "fit for our car park users".

"We want to know where you park, the purpose of your visit and what could be improved about specific car parks, among other things," he said.

"It's really important we hear from those who know the car parks best and we'd appreciate any feedback you have.

"We want to hear from residents as well as business owners."

Once complete, the council said it will then look to deliver improvements in partnership with the county council, local parish councils and other organisations where possible.

The consultation will run from 15 January to 12 February.

