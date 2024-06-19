Viggo Mortensen, Clive Owen, Daniel Brühl to Be Honored at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Viggo Mortensen, Clive Owen and Daniel Brühl will receive the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival President’s Award at the 58th annual festival. Mortensen will receive his award at the festival’s opening ceremony and Owen will be honored at the closing ceremony. Mortensen’s new film, “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” which he wrote, directed and stars in, will open the festival. Owen’s 2004 film “Closer,” directed by Mike Nichols, and Brühl’s 2021 directorial debut “Next Door” will also screen.

Steven Soderbergh will attend the festival to present two of his films, 1991’s “Kafka” and the re-edit he did of that movie three decades later, “Mr. Kneff,” as part of the Karlovy Vary Franz Kafka retrospective, The Wish to Be a Red Indian: Kafka and Cinema.

Fellow American filmmaker Nicole Holofcener will be on hand in the Czech city to introduce three films from her oeuvre, as will Mexican director Michel Franco, to screen “Memory,” starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard. Finland’s Juho Kuosmanen, Ukraine’s Sergei Loznitsa, Iceland’s Rúnar Rúnarsson, Italy’s Daniele Luchetti and the United States’ Ti West will debut their latest works.

As previously announced, Christine Vachon and Geoffrey Rush are on this year’s Karlovy Vary jury.

