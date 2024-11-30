Viggo Mortensen on his return to directing with 'The Dead Don't Hurt'
With an extensive career as an actor, the Danish-American is back behind the camera with a second feature film. He speaks to Euronews about the experience.
With an extensive career as an actor, the Danish-American is back behind the camera with a second feature film. He speaks to Euronews about the experience.
"If this feels normal to you, you're in a cult," one critic reacted.
I had to sit down for some of these.
"To both of us, it's like heaven on Earth," Danson tells PEOPLE of his morning routine with his wife of nearly 30 years
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum also posted photos from her holiday prep to Instagram
Tallulah and Scout Willis wrote that they are "grateful" in the Thanksgiving tribute
Confused is not a strong enough word.
Billboard magazine has apologized to pop superstar Taylor Swift after a video it shared "falsely depicted her" in an inappropriate manner.
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara celebrated Thanksgiving with her family in Colombia
"I haven’t bought one Christmas gift, but I got three packages on the way for me though."
"So much to be thankful for in our lives: our health, our wisdom, our family," Harris wrote alongside the family holiday snap
The 29-year-old singer wore the daring look to perform on stage in Bangkok. See photos
This year marks Lopez's first Thanksgiving since she filed for divorce from Affleck in August after two years of marriage
The Group C finale also revealed the true identity of Sherlock Hound.
The long-awaited Taylor Swift Eras Tour book has dropped on Black Friday at Target, and of course fans are diving in and sharing their favorite photos and facts from it. The one thing I've seen shared a lot? It would be the inside of the famous cleaning cart that f
I'm a Celebrity's Tulisa Contostavlos recently revealed she is demisexual - here's what it means.
VB was joined by her daughter Harper and husband David to celebrate 10 years of her brand's Dover Street store. See photos
Shields shared her family's beachside shot on Instagram
The superstar singer also brought skinny jeans back to the fashion chat as she cheered on Travis Kelce in style at the Chiefs-Raiders game on Nov. 29
If the Season 5 finale of Yellowstone turns out to be the series’ finale — and that’s still a big “if” — it won’t just be fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network smash who are hard hit, it will be the cast, too. Luke Grimes, who’s played Kayce Dutton since the beginning, didn’t even want …
Daniel Cormier isn't sure if Conor McGregor's image will ever recover from his ongoing sexual assault case. This past Friday, McGregor was found liable for a 2018 sexual assault of a woman at a Dublin hotel. As a result, the jury ordered McGregor pay approximately