Vigil held for 37-year-old killed while cycling: 'Really sad'

STRATHROY – About 50 people gathered here Saturday night for a vigil to remember an easily recognized local man who was struck and killed while cycling late last month.

Cory Adams, 37, who was distinctive in this small town for his heavily tattooed face, died on Oct. 28 after being struck by a vehicle while cycling to a motel on the outskirts of Strathroy, friends say. Police have not publicly identified him as the victim.

"He was a great kid, and it's really sad to see what happened," said Tanya Griffin, owner of Coven House Tattoo and the organizer of the vigil.

Ontario Provincial Police say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Egremont Drive at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The cyclist died at the scene and the driver wasn't hurt, police said. Monday, police said the investigation was ongoing.

Griffin said she'd known Adams for most of his life. He'd struggled with mental illness and homelessness, and the vigil doubled as a collection effort for those in need.

“People that are showing up here, aren't just homeless people," Griffin said. "They're the people that supported Cory every day and might give him five bucks here, some food there or some shelter."

People who knew Adams, and others who just knew him to see, showed up to support the cause. Kim Oliver, owner of Muggs Coffee Bar, was among them.

She said she was initially scared of Adams' appearance, but enjoyed getting to know him.

“I came because Cory was a regular fixture in our place, and just wanted to pay my respects because he had a big impact on a lot of people downtown," Oliver said. "And hopefully something good will come from this tragedy."

Tattoo artists were offering to ink attendees with tattoos reading: RIP Cory. Strathroy resident Nancy Powers, who'd known Adams since he was 15, was among those who got one. She said she was "devastated" when he was killed.

At 8 p.m., about 50 people stood together in solidarity, holding candles in front of the tattoo shop in remembrance of Adams. By the event's end, 16 people had received RIP Cory tattoos.

Griffin said she'd also collected about 60 coats, 40 pairs of boots, 100 hoodies and $500 cash to donate as of Saturday evening.

