Vigil held for family members killed, injured in Northfield Township house explosion
A man was arrested in Leeds, Alabama, on multiple charges after plunging into a Bass Pro aquarium naked.
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
"You are useless," one of Jason Starr's daughters told him at his sentencing
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
BEISEKER, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital by helicopter after an assault that police allege was the result of road rage. Police say a 56-year-old man walked into their detachment in Beiseker, northeast of Calgary, on Friday morning and told them he'd been in a fight with another man at a gas station and may have injured him. They say officers went to the gas station and found an 80-year-old man with serious injuries, adding he was taken to hospital by STARS A
An elusive U.S. fugitive accused of faking his own death and traveling the globe to avoid rape charges has been extradited to Utah from Scotland, the Utah County prosecutor’s office said Friday. The man known in the U.S. as Nicholas Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to local prosecutors. Rossi, 36, was Utah-bound on Friday and will stand trial in Utah County for felony rape charges, county prosecutor David Leavitt said.
The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge is celebrating her birthday and the new year in a cheeky new dress
Two podcasters were sentenced to a combined 15 years in prison after they called for Prince Harry and his son Archie, 4, to be killed.
The community of Smithers, B.C., is rallying to support two teenage boys and their families, after the boys suffered serious burns in a New Year's Day explosion just north of the town. Jordan Parker, 15, and Micah Urban, 16, were among several people that suffered injuries at a bonfire event at the 4500 block of Henry Road just after midnight on Jan. 1.Smithers RCMP said in a statement that around 30 to 40 people were gathered around the bonfire when an object was thrown on the open flame, resul
Brinkley enjoyed beach-time with her son Jack Brinkley-Cook and his girlfriend Genie Bouchard
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
Vancouver police say they're investigating after more than 80 cars had their windows damaged across the city on Thursday.Police say most of the cars were targeted in the Marpole area, near the intersection of Granville Street and 64th Avenue. A number of cars were also targeted near Fir Street and 11th Avenue, according to a Friday statement.Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in his statement that someone "appears to have indiscriminately targeted them by using an
Three individuals wanted for allegedly assaulting officers were tracked down to a ranch in Florida.
Helen Flanagan showed off her ultra-toned figure in a tiny string bikini as she revealed her holiday mishap during her Bali getaway. See photos.
Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second
Mike and Zara Tindall were pictured on the Gold Coast in Australia, as they headed to the Magic Millions Racing Women Achievement Awards.
OLIVER, B.C. — Police in Oliver, B.C., say they're investigating a "prominent member" of the province's wine industry for an alleged sexual assault on a Mexican migrant worker. South Okanagan RCMP say the unnamed suspect employed the worker, and they believe there are other victims or witnesses who have yet to speak to investigators. Cpl. James Grandy says police are hoping to talk to others in the community if they have additional information. Police say there are officers available who speak S
Amanda Holden was a bronzed goddess on Friday when she was pictured donning a strapless bikini whilst unwinding in South Africa. See photo.