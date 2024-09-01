Vigil held in Riverdale for animals allegedly killed by teen

A sign is shown here at a vigil on Saturday evening in Withrow Park for animals allegedly killed by a Toronto teen. (CBC - image credit)

Scores of residents gathered in an east-end park on Saturday for a vigil in response to the alleged killing of a cat and a raccoon by a Toronto teen.

The candlelight vigil, organized by a newly formed group, Not On Our Watch, drew community members to the south end of Withrow Park, near Danforth and Logan avenues.

Organizer Julie McDonald said the vigil was held to raise awareness with the intention of increasing safety in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood.

"The community experienced something very upsetting and it was important for me to get involved in a fruitful and compassionate way," McDonald said.

"Tonight, what I've taken away is that emotions are charged. There's a lot of people upset and I get it," she said.

On Friday, Toronto police said in a news release that they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in an animal cruelty investigation after he allegedly killed a cat and several wild animals.

Police said the killings took place in Riverdale between Aug. 1 and Aug. 26. The cat belonged to a community member.

The teen was arrested and charged on Thursday with failure to comply with conditions, two counts of unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal and killing or injuring other animals.

McDonald said she understands that the situation is also difficult for the parents of the accused.

"I feel for the parents," she said. "We have to remember to show compassion."

Mimi Shulman, a resident who attended the vigil, said she was shocked by the killings and she was familiar with the cat.

"The whole neighbourhood's traumatized. It's all people are talking about," she said.

"She used to wear a little collar, a clown collar. It was really cute. And we'd see her everyday, walking around."

Schulman said she is now worried about her own dog and keeps a close eye on her when her pet is in the park's off-leash area.

Pia Sarker, an animal care worker, said the neighbourhood is brainstorming to prevent future deaths of animals in the neighbourhood.

"My hope is that there are resources provided by the system for this person to get some real help," Sarker said.

Police believe there were witnesses to the injuring and killing of the animals and are urging members of the public to come forward if they witnessed any incidents or captured them on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.