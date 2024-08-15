Vigil for slain schoolgirl Sophie Wang as Gold Coast community rallies around father

A bouquet of flowers is seen near the Wang house at Carrara on the Gold Coast after 10-year-old Sophie was found dead. A vigil will be held for her on Friday.

A bouquet of flowers is seen near the Wang house at Carrara on the Gold Coast after 10-year-old Sophie was found dead. A vigil will be held for her on Friday. Photograph: Darren England/AAP

The Gold Coast community will hold a candlelight vigil for slain schoolgirl Sophie Wang, as friends and colleagues rally around her academic father, who found her body.

Dr Yun Wang, a respected associate professor of chemistry at Griffith University’s Gold Coast campus, is being offered support by the university. Police said he called for help after returning to his Carrara home and discovering a scene described by experienced detectives as “one of the most confronting” they had ever seen.

Grace’s mother, Yingying Xu, was arrested nearby about four hours later and has been charged with her murder.

Xu did not appear in Southport magistrates court on Wednesday when her charges were mentioned and she was formally remanded.

Dr Wang’s professional profile says he arrived on the Gold Coast in 2018. He obtained his doctorate from Fudan University in Shanghai in 2002 and later worked at the University of Texas and the University of Sydney.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death of the daughter of a valued member of the Griffith community,” a Griffith University spokesperson said in a statement.



“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Property records show that Dr Wang and Xu bought the townhouse, in the upmarket Emerald Lakes area of Carrara, since 2019, and that they were involved in the community’s strata association.

A candlelight vigil for Sophie has been organised at Emerald Lakes on Friday at 4pm. Members of the local community say they are in shock.

Grace’s school, the nearby Emmanuel College, released a statement saying the incident would “profoundly impact our school community”.

“Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the child, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.”