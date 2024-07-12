Be vigilant, Lab West residents told as forest fire burns nearby

There were 13 wildfires in Labrador as of Friday morning. (Newfoundland and Labrador Government)

Residents of Wabush and Labrador City are being told to be on guard as 13 fires burn across Labrador, though the Newfoundland and Labrador government say there is no immediate threat to the mining towns.

The warning comes a week after residents of Churchill Falls were permitted to return to the community after a two-week evacuation order was lifted.

According to Newfoundland and Labrador's wildfire dashboard, there were 13 active fires in Labrador on Friday morning.

The Lac Hugette West fire, close to Labrador City and Wabush, is listed as burning out of control.

"Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and to monitor local media and news reports as conditions could change," said a statement from the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture.

The statement also advised people to avoid going to the area north of Bloom Lake Mine and west of the Bloom Lake Rail Line.

"Water bombers and helicopters will be deployed to action the fire and officials will be monitoring fire behaviour closely," it added.

In Labrador West, forestry officials are expecting fire activity to pick up, which will increase smoke that could limit travel along Route 500 and nearby railway lines.

In the past week, lightning strikes have created more fires.

"When conditions are dry in the forest and you get lightning moving through the areas, it's really easy for the forest to be ignited by Mother Nature," said provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty in a previous interview with CBC News.

According to the wildfire dashboard, the Mount Hyde Lake fire — which was threatening Churchill Falls for weeks — is still under control.

There is one fire, called Lower Brook, burning out of control near Happy Valley-Goose Bay that the government says is being closely monitored.

"Smoke from the fire is anticipated to be visible throughout the day and may impact air quality and travel west of the community," said the statement.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.