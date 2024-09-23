Vigilante plants flowers in potholes to ‘shame’ council into repairs - and it works



A vigilante gardener has planted flowers in potholes to “shame” his local council into repairing them.

Harry Haggett-Smith has filled in approximately 40 road defects near his home in Horsham, West Sussex, since starting his guerrilla gardening campaign two months ago.

The handyman, 22, said West Sussex county council fixes “almost all” of the potholes as soon as he turns them into unauthorised flowerbeds.

“I am shaming them, and I’ve got no shame in shaming them, because they should be doing something about it,” the landscaper and bricklayer told The Telegraph.

“I’m not doing anything illegal, I’m putting flowers in the road. There’s no law that says I can’t do that so if they tell me to stop I’ll plant some more, maybe outside their building.”

Mr Haggett-Smith, who has spent £300 on plants and soil since starting his campaign in July, said he has a near “100 per cent success rate” at forcing the council to make repairs.

“They get filled in by the council quite quickly as well, which is really the most important thing in all of this: the council getting off their arse and actually doing something about it, which, at first, I thought was a coincidence,” he said.

“But, almost all the potholes I’ve filled have now been tarmacked by the council. I’ve almost got a hundred per cent success rate. A few of them haven’t yet, but it can’t be a coincidence.”

Mr Haggett-Smith decided to start his campaign because of his anger with the state of local roads.

“I was just sick of the road standards where I live, and I wanted to do something about it that wasn’t illegal and wouldn’t cause any criminal damage,” he said.

He added: “There was one pothole that I was really bothered about and then I thought: ‘Oh, I might do another one,’ and then after a few videos all the attention came.”

Millions of views

Mr Haggett-Smith’s TikTok account documenting his campaign has earned over 200,000 likes and millions of views.

But he is not upset that most of his floral installations are destroyed by passing traffic soon after they are planted.

“I don’t try and make the flowers look like they’re going to last because I know full well that after ten minutes of filming a video, someone’s running that over,” he said.

Pothole-related road incidents are a growing problem in the UK. The RAC attended over 30,000 breakdowns due to potholes in 2023, up by a third from the previous year.

Mark Morrell, a veteran anti-pothole campaigner who styles himself as Mr Pothole, estimates using data from a new AI dashboard app that Britain’s roads are riddled with 11.5 million potholes, five times higher than previous estimates.

West Sussex County Council was approached for comment.