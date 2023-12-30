Vikings lead torchlit walk through Edinburgh

Edinburgh kicked off its world famous Hogmanay celebrations early with a torchlight procession on Friday.

About 20,000 participants created a "river of fire" through the streets of the Old Town from the Meadows to the foot of Edinburgh Castle.

The traditional walk made its return after a four-year absence due to the Covid pandemic and funding difficulties.

It marks the 30th year the capital has hosted a Hogmanay festival, with legendary indie band Pulp headlining a concert in Princes Street Gardens on 31 December.

