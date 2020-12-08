Village of Clive cancels some Christmas events

The Village of Clive council has cancelled some Christmas events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some events will go ahead.

The decisions were made during and after the Nov. 23 regular meeting of council.

On the agenda, councillors discussed an item of unfinished business called “COVID update,” and it should be noted this was one day before the provincial government declared a state of health emergency on Nov. 24.

Mayor Lucy Henry stated many communities in the area were already cancelling Christmas events, including the Town of Ponoka, which had cancelled fireworks and the holiday parade.

Mayor Henry asked her peers if the holiday celebrations in Clive should be discussed.

Village Chief Administrative Officer Carla Kenney stated a car parade was one idea that would meet pandemic guidelines, and she asked if the village was capable of holding events that met guidelines.

Mayor Henry stated she felt the village could hold an enjoyable event that still met all guidelines.

During discussion, councillors mentioned it would be nice to hold some events to get people’s minds off the pandemic and encourage some Christmas spirit.

It was noted that with a car parade, no one would have to leave their homes. A suggestion was also made to get the fire department involved and approach some other groups to see if they’d participate.

Councillors discussed whether or not anyone who offers a horse and wagon would still be in the Clive area, and no one was very sure.

Kenney pointed out that horses can’t necessarily go down every street in the village because of ice.

Councillors agreed they’d like to see the car parade, bingo and colouring contest. It was agreed the parade should be held.

However, a few days after the meeting the CAO notified the ECA Review the bingo was cancelled. Also, two events by the Communities in Bloom group had also been cancelled.

The village decided the following events will be held in Clive beginning with the car parade Dec. 11: the colouring contest will be held in partnership with Clive School, the mitten tree will be held at the village office and the Christmas light contest.

Unpaid taxes

Kenney stated during her regular report to council that tax reminders were mailed out to 20 property owners who hadn’t paid yet.

She stated that the village had changed the tax deadline because of the pandemic and waived the August penalty as well.

A reminder was sent out in September. She stated normally there are about six notices sent out about unpaid taxes.

Cutting down on salt

The CAO discussed icy sidewalks. It was noted that salt is used to dissolve ice, but if residents shovel their sidewalks when it’s nice out, the village doesn’t have to salt the sidewalks and less salt is used.

Interested investor

Kenney reported another business may be interested in opening in Clive.

A petroleum supplier has spoken to the village with some market research to be carried out in Jan., 2021.

She noted that 1,000,000 litres of sales are required per year to be competitive with Lacombe fuel stations. Half should be gasoline, half diesel.

Enforcement issue

The CAO reported one unlicensed vehicle on a public roadway was reported to the village’s bylaw enforcement officers at Lacombe County, and they report the issue has been dealt with.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review

