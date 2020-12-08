Village of Clive cancels some Christmas events

Local Journalism Initiative

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Devin Dreeshen, presented new legislation last month to modernize Alberta’s Forest Sector Act to meet current realities of Alberta’s forest sector. The minister’s office worked with industry partners to address the Forest Job Action Plan and Red Tape Reduction. “We’ve made it a priority as a government to reach out and do a really deep dive on red tape reduction initiatives. It’s been months of consultation with industry to see where we could actually improve their business environment,” said Dreeshen. He noted they have been very cognizant of what over regulation and not having proper forest management practices can do to the forest sector. “We want to do everything we can to keep our forestry sector viable and sustainable and to attract more investment into the province,” he said. The province continues to consult with the forestry industry right now on regulatory and policy changes that would follow this legislation. There was a consultation process between industry and government and Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) was consulted extensively on steps to promote efficiency. There are a couple of really important things about the bill including a new preamble that demonstrated Alberta’s commitment to sustainable forest management and timber supply for the industry, according to Brock Mulligan, vice president of Communications and Government Affairs at AFPA. He noted that one important piece of recognition is that the forest industry in Alberta is among the most sustainable in the world, that its practices are leading, and the socio economic importance of the industry. “One of the stats I saw is that the government expects this year to get about a billion dollars in direct revenue to the Government of Alberta from oil and gas and about $350M from forestry. We’re a pretty important piece of the revenue picture in Alberta right now and it’s great that was recognized in the preamble,” Mulligan said. Another important addition is the recognition that the forestry industry depends on a secure wood supply. “We can’t make products, we can’t employ people, we can’t innovate and create new products without that sustainable wood supply. Having that recognized in the preamble and having that laid out as sort of the ethos for how we do forestry in Alberta is really critical for our industry,” Mulligan added. AFPA and its forestry company members, such as West Fraser, are analyzing the bill right now but Mulligan feels this is an encouraging step. Red tape reductions and promoting regulatory efficiencies is an ongoing process in the forestry industry. “I’m sure there are some things that when we get into the analysis that we will have questions on and perhaps look for in later steps,” Mulligan added, noting that this bill will take care of a number of industry concerns. The new legislation would enhance responsiveness and transparency of timber dues to support competitiveness of Alberta’s forest industry through making their calculation methods available to the public. On the transparency side, this legislation will help in the softwood lumber disputes, explained Dreeshen. The argument in litigation between Canada and the U.S. was the fact that Canada wasn’t publicly transparent on how timber dues are calculated. “We obviously pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with it in the way we have it, we just thought we might as well have it open and transparent so that they can’t make that argument anymore in that ongoing softwood lumber dispute,” Dreeshen said. Currently, the provincial government would directly communicate with the forestry companies on what their fee would be. The rates and the formula would both be public with this new legislation, the formula itself will be maintained. “The forestry industry said that how we in Alberta come up with our rates, our formula is fair. That’s something we’re not going to change,” Dreeshen said. The province collects Timber Dues, Crown Charges, and other fees associated with timber dispositions under the authority of the Forests Act. This ensures Albertans receive fair compensation for the use of publicly owned forest resources. Timber dues rates are based on the current market prices of forest products and are adjusted periodically to reflect changes to current market conditions. “Providing the minister with authority to publish and regularly update the timber due rates, that’s something we have heard a lot from the industry of just giving or adding more flexibility into input costs,” stated Dreeshen. While AFPA continues to look into the bill, Mulligan noted that the current process in Alberta is already very responsive to the market. “Frankly right now we’re seeing very high lumber prices and very high timber dues and that’s basically a factor of our timber dues process being so responsive,” Mulligan said. Legislation would also provide greater flexibility for the forest industry to respond to market and environmental conditions by allowing 10-year harvest control periods as opposed to the current five-year period. Currently, they have to be able to deal with whatever is thrown at them within that five year harvest window like fires, bugs, economics, or market conditions. “They could harvest everything in one year, but they at least have a ten year span to go out and do that,” Dreeshen explained. Legislation would eliminate red tape for forestry companies to hold a timber license in addition to their timber quota by adjusting quotas to provide all necessary oversight by today’s forest management planning standards. Timber licenses would be completely eliminated, as it is redundant within the timber quota system. It costs industry time and money to apply for that license and it also costs the government time and money to have to be able to process it as well. It would be solely on the timber quota going forward. Mulligan noted that AFPA recognizes that the cabinet table deals with many different issues, and due to this issue moving over directly to the minister it means some of the changes will happen a lot sooner. “Right now our industry is really happy that we’re able to provide stable jobs at a time when the economy is faltering a little bit here in Alberta and that we’re encouraged that the government has recognized some of the different factors that contribute to the success of our industry,” Mulligan said. More than 90 communities and nearly 20,000 direct jobs are supported by Alberta’s forest sector. Forestry is an important sector of the Alberta economy, contributing $2B to the provincial GDP. The Forests Act provides for and defines the powers to establish regulations related to forestry and allows for the approval of the right to harvest Crown timber or forest tenure. This regulatory legislation enables competitive conditions to attract and retain forest industry investment in Alberta and protects the value of Alberta’s natural resources for the benefit of all Albertans. Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice