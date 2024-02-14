Village looking to bring new residents into rural plan

After St. Martins and its surrounding communities were brought together through local government reform, they're looking to bring a set of out-of-date zoning and planning documents under one roof.

The village of Fundy St. Martins is running consultation sessions Tuesday and Thursday this week as it works to develop a new rural plan, according to a press release.

Communities like Willow Grove, Simonds and Fairfield, which are now part of the municipality, were working off zoning regulations that were in some cases outdated, according to Nick Cameron, Fundy Regional Service Commission development officer.

"This is the first opportunity for them as a larger village to imagine a future together, but also the first time they've done it in over 20 years," he said. "It really starts at the goal level for a community."

The St. Martins rural plan bylaw was dated to 2006, the Simonds rural plan regulation was from 2000 and the St. Martins Parish local service district had a planning statement from to 1994, Cameron said.

Local government took the area from two square kilometres and 300 people to 700 square kilometres and 5,200 people, Cameron said. The process of bringing everything under one roof can be "pretty daunting, a little overwhelming," he said.

The consultation sessions are meant to get ideas from residents on what the higher-level goals of the areas should be, with Cameron saying they have planning experts to help with the technical details but "need to start with that vision."

"Let the public come in, I want to hear from them on what their vision is," said Mayor Jim Bedford. "You're never going to satisfy everybody, but if we can collect that feedback from the majority of people, that's what we want to do. What do you want to see in your community and what don't you want to see in your community?"

Bedford noted that currently, houses are limited to lots of at least one acre, but new sewerage technology could change that and increase the amount of houses per lot.

Cameron said added interest in the Fundy Trail Parkway has helped put the village on the map for those outside the province.

"Fundy St. Martins is an interesting community, it's certainly seeing a lot of attention now," he said. "It can be exciting, but it can also present some challenges and a rural plan can help manage that."

In addition to the open houses, which run 1 to 3 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Martins Community Centre and Thursday at the Simonds Fire Hall, they are also running engagement through an online survey, with a mapping tool, and a paper version of the survey.

Cameron says they'll take the feedback and can shape it into zoning standards that limit what can be built where. He said that info would go to village council by March and staff on the project team will start working and by summer, will have a draft bylaw to present for public consultation.

"They'll have their say on whether it's a bylaw that reflects the community's vision," he said. "There's lots of opportunities within the process to to make changes or to provide feedback."

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal