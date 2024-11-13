Village Mall residential building gets green light — for now — as city approves application

Myles Russell says mall parking lots are underused and could be put to better use, for both residents as well as the city of St. John's. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC - image credit)

Part of the Village Mall parking lot is one step closer to becoming much needed housing, after a St. John's city council vote Tuesday. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

St. John's city council has approved preliminary plans for a six-storey residential building on a portion of the Village Mall parking lot.

Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to allow Village Shopping Centre (2006) Inc. to proceed with its proposal for the Topsail Road development.

The proposed plans say the final building will contain 110 residential units, composed of 50 one-bedroom units, 40 two-bedroom units and 20 units classified as two-bedroom plus den.

It's not yet known whether the units will be rentals or for purchase, or whether they'll be earmarked as affordable housing.

"The city does not regulate type of ownership (rental or condominium), the size/configuration of dwelling units, the price at which a developer chooses to rent/sell a unit or if they are provided as affordable units," wrote Coun. Carl Ridgeley in a report prepared for council earlier this month.

Leading up to Tuesday's vote, council repeatedly raised concerns about the housing deficit in St. John's, saying the proposal was in line with the city's push for intensification.

"The vast majority of people are overwhelmingly in favour of this," Coun. Greg Noseworthy said, noting he'd heard from residents on the issue during his recent byelection campaign.

WATCH | Mayor Danny Breen describes his excitement for the proposed apartments:

The vote is a preliminary one, which approves the company can continue its designs and development plans. Council did not mention a timeline for final approval.

"It does mean that we don't get all of the information necessarily right at the very start, in terms of design and otherwise," said Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary.

"I'm very supportive of this project going forward. We'll all be keeping an eye on the ultimate details that will come."

This drawing was included in the developer's application to the city.

This drawing was included in the developer's application to the city. (City of St. John's)

Several councillors noted the lot is underused, adding the area has changed in recent years.

"Because it's such a hub for Metrobus … it's a fantastic crossroads for many people," O'Leary said. "There'll be all kinds of accessibility."

"If you can replace part [of] a parking lot in a city with a hundred units of housing, then I think you just did something that was good," Mayor Danny Breen added.

Ridgeley's report said the city received 29 submissions on the application. Those in favour agreed with council and believed the development would address housing supply problems that have plagued the metro area in recent years. Others raised concerns about lost privacy on adjacent streets and worries the building would affect the mall.

The Village Mall will remain unchanged, Ridgeley wrote.

